JJewish racism” – “Jewish fascism” – “Jewish homophobia”: these are phrases that are difficult to digest, especially in Germany. Now that the new Israeli government is in office, however, it will be heard more often, and not only by anti-Semites, but also by left-wing Israelis and liberal Jews in other countries.

One can certainly argue about the analytical value of these terms. But they speak volumes about the level of resentment already existing between the coalition formed by Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents. For the first time, parties and politicians are coming to power that just a short time ago were considered unacceptable – even from the perspective of the notoriously opportunistic Netanyahu. But the 73-year-old politician was driven to become prime minister for the third time since 1996, not least to have better cards in a corruption process.

The coalition partners are suspicious of the judiciary

Since practically no one else wanted to form a coalition with him, Netanyahu turned to parties that primarily represent two social groups: ultra-Orthodox Jews and so-called national-religious Jews who combine Orthodoxy and Zionism. The second group of parties is clearly to the right of Netanyahu’s Likud, and their ideological ideas are far more radical than anything that has hitherto been common in Israel. Among the ranks of the new government are politicians who see home and hearth as the best place for women, who advocate for more segregated public spaces, who despise homosexuals, who restrict the religious rights of non-Orthodox Jews, and who want to curtail immigration rights for Jews.

The judicial system is a thorn in their side because the Supreme Court can declare laws unconstitutional. As a result, they are planning a law that would allow the Knesset to overrule judges’ appeals. Netanyahu lets them go because it serves his own fight against the judiciary, which is allegedly infiltrated by the left and has been waging a “witch hunt” against him for years. The government guidelines presented on Wednesday, which speak of “restoring the appropriate balance” in the separation of powers, should also be understood in this sense: the disempowerment of the Supreme Court should have priority.







Both internally and externally, the government presents itself as a religious-nationalist project. Looking at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the ideology espoused by some of the coalition partners can be characterized as militaristic Jewish supremacism. Above all, this affects the national-religious politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. They negotiated for a long time to secure the desired responsibilities. Now the annexation ideologist Smotrich has been given extensive control over the construction of settlements, while the political pyromaniac Ben-Gvir is allowed to intervene more in the work of the police than any minister before him.

Connection between populism and fake news

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich’s success is based on a few simple slogans. At its core is the claim that the Jews are being marginalized by the Palestinians – in Israel but also in the occupied territories. The Jews would have to become “masters in their own house” again. The broom with which this house is to be swept is ironclad: shooting terrorists without further ado, shielding soldiers from investigations, cracking down on human rights organizations are just a few of the measures that have been proposed to resist the takeover by “the Arabs” and their supporters to put up a fight, especially against the EU.







This reversal of reality is characteristic of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. It also offers a key to understanding their success. Israeli society is riddled with deep rifts, for example between the secular and the religious or between Israelis of different origins. Add to that the 55-year occupation regime: it has hardened the Israelis and, as even government officials admit privately, is destroying society. The combination of populism and fake news is irresistible in this atmosphere.

The ideological program of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich offers an apparent way out of problems that are difficult to solve. The approach boils down to the name of Ben-Gvir’s party: “Jewish Strength.” Without measure and center inside, however, it is a pseudo-giant that is being built up there. At some point, the tensions could be brutally discharged. The experienced politician Netanyahu should recognize that. The question is whether he will accept it in his quest to retain power.