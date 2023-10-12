Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

During the Hamas massacre in Israel, many babies were beheaded, burned or shot. Benjamin Netanyahu publishes gruesome photos of this.

Jerusalem – The treacherous attack by the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas has cost at least 1,200 people their lives on Israel’s side. This was the status on Thursday evening (October 12th), 9 p.m., according to the Reuters news agency. In the event of a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army would also have to plan for heavy losses, experts estimate.

Babies killed in Israel: Soldiers talk about the Hamas massacre

Nevertheless, according to ZDF, the Israelis have deployed four tank divisions with around 40,000 to 50,000 women and men on the borders of the Gaza Strip. They brought Merkava main battle tanks, Namer infantry fighting vehicles and M109 howitzers. And that’s just the tank soldiers, along with the associated infantry of mechanized brigades.

In photos and videos, the soldiers appear fiercely determined. Those of them who fought on the front line against the invaders with Kalashnikovs on Saturday (October 7th) will have long since told the other troops what a terrible sight they saw after they liberated Israeli settlements like Kfar Azza.

Completely shocked: An American journalist stands in the Israeli settlement of Kfar Azza after the Hamas bloodbath. © Screenshot X@ShahakShapira

Your head of government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now published photos of babies shot and burned in the kibbutz in a posting on X (formerly Twitter). These are photos that cannot be surpassed in terms of cruelty, which is why the editorial team has decided not to reproduce the tweet from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office here.

Babies killed in Israel: Hamas probably beheaded and burned small children

You can see, for example, the corpses of small children that have been charred beyond recognition. According to US media reports, the radical Islamist terrorists are also said to have beheaded a number of Jewish babies. As the broadcaster i24NEWS reported after a site inspection with the Israeli army, only in the settlement of Kfar Azza, which previously had 800 inhabitants, 40 babies were murdered in cold blood by Hamas. The information cannot be independently verified.

“These are horrific photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhumane. Hamas is ISIS,” Netanyahu’s office wrote in response to the post about the dead babies, while Palestinian infants are also believed to be killed in heavy Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. What photos from agencies are supposed to prove.

According to a social media post from Netanyahu’s office, the images were also shown to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel. He became emotional later in the day when talking about the photos: “A baby, an infant riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people burned alive in their cars or their hiding places,” he described the images, according to CNN. “It’s beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, let alone actually see and, God forbid, experience.” (pm)