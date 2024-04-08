The Israeli Minister of National securitythe nationalist and colonist Itamar Ben Gvir, threatened this Monday with a breakup of the ruling coalition that keeps the prime minister in power, Benjamin Netanyahu, if this does not invade Rafahafter the troops were withdrawn on Sunday from the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

“If the prime minister (Netanyahu) decides to end the war without an extensive attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas he will have no mandate to continue serving as prime minister,” Ben Gvir, leader of Jewish Power, said on the social network X.

In addition to Netanyahu's Likudthe ruling coalition is made up of Religious Zionism, Jewish Power and Noam – three Jewish supremacist parties with racist and homophobic positions – and two ultra-Orthodox parties: Shas and Judaism United by Torah.

In turn, the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, called his members to an urgent consultation on Monday to discuss the development of the war and rumors of “progress” in the truce negotiations.

In a letter to Netanyahu, Smotrich demanded that Israel's Security Cabinet (larger than the War Cabinet) meet to receive information on the state of the war and discuss next steps.

“The only authorized forum to make decisions in time of war is the extended cabinet, but unfortunately things do not work like that,” said the leader of Religious Zionism.

Smotrich made it clear to Netanyahu that “instead of taking our foot off the accelerator” Due to international pressure to end the war, Israel should increase pressure on Hamas as “the only way to bring back the abductees.”

The main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, did offer Netanyahu the support of his party to reach an agreement that allows the return of the hostages, in a message on X in which Smotrich and Ben Gvir were called “messianic partners” .

Hamas sources denied the Qatari channel Al Jazeera and the Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen that there would be progress in the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Strip, after talks last night in Cairo between Hamas, Israel and mediators from Qatar and the United States, and added that “all the attempts and efforts of the mediators to reach an agreement they ran into Israeli inflexibility.

“At the moment there is no progress in the negotiations. If there is any, we will announce it through official channels. Hamas complies with their demands, which include a ceasefire, the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the entry of aid , the return of displaced Gazans and a prisoner exchange,” an anonymous official told Al Mayadeen.

According to the Egyptian channel Al Qahera News, the American and Israeli delegations are expected to resume negotiations in 48 hours, as well as those of Qatar and Hamas, which would also return to Cairo just as Aid al Fitr begins, the holiday that ends the holy month of Ramadan.