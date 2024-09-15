ANDThe Israeli army confirmed this Sunday “with high probability” that three hostages, whose bodies were recovered from a tunnel in northern Gaza in mid-Decemberwere killed in an Israeli airstrike on their location in November.

According to the criteria of

These are the conclusions announced today by the Army to the relatives of Ron Sherman and Nik Beizerboth 19 years old, already Elia Toledo28; the three were presumed dead in Gaza after Israel attacked the tunnel complex in which they were being held in Yabalia in order to kill a Hamas commander.

The conclusion of his death “is based on the location of the bodies’ discovery in relation to the impact of the attack, the execution of the attack, intelligence findings, the results of the pathology reports as well as the determination of the Institute of Forensic Medicine,” details a military statement.

“The investigation shows that the three hostages were held in the tunnel complex from which (Hamas commander Ahmed) Ghandour operated. At the time of the attack, we had no information about the presence of hostages,” the statement said.

Their deaths add to those of three other captives shot dead “by mistake” by Israeli troops in mid-December in Shujaiyaoutside Gaza City, despite the fact that they were not wearing shirts and were carrying a white flag, a military spokesman revealed at the time.

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo:Israeli Army/ EFE Share

The context

Two days ago, during a trip by international media embedded with the Israeli Army to Rafah, south of Gaza, in which EFE was present, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, assured that the troops are examining with the “utmost care” the network of tunnels found in Rafah in order not to repeat past mistakes.

It was in Rafah, in a dead-end tunnel in the Tal al-Sultan district, that Israel found the bodies of six other hostages on September 1, who, according to forensic examination, were “executed” at point-blank range by Hamas just 24 hours before they were found by chance by Israeli troops.

Hamas’s armed wing confirmed a day later that, following the Israeli rescue operation in June in which they managed to get four captives out of the Strip alive (causing the deaths of more than 200 Gazans), those in charge of guarding the hostages had “received new instructions” on what to do if the troops approach.