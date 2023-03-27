Israel’s Judicial Reform | Netanyahu postpones consideration of the reform: “We are at a dangerous crossroads”

The consideration of the law reform will be moved to next month.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to “extend” the processing and promotion of the controversial law reform, The Guardian, Reuters and Haaretz, among others, report.

The matter was first announced by the far-right Uusi oikeisto party, which is part of the government. Netanyahu confirmed the matter at eight o’clock in the evening.

According to Netanyahu, the handling of the matter still requires “discussion”. According to him, there is an “extreme minority” in Israel that seeks to divide the country.

“We are at a dangerous crossroads. I am not ready to divide our country,” Netanyahu said.

The new right (Otzma Yehudit, directly translated into Finnish as “Jewish Power”) party is one of the biggest supporters of judicial reform in Netanyahu’s government.

The party says that it has accepted the postponement or “prolongation” of the processing of the reform because, according to the party, Netanyahu has agreed to the establishment of a new “National Guard” in Israel.

Kaarti would serve as the leader of the New Right Party of Itamar Ben-Gvir led by the Ministry responsible for national security.

According to the party, the consideration of the law reform will be moved to next month.

The producer of the Haaretz magazine writes on the messaging service Twitter that the agreement between Netanyahu and the far-right minister is “dangerous”.

“The situation is only getting worse. Ben-Gvir’s own armed forces. This is exactly what we needed…”, Noah Landau write.

Hundreds of thousands Israelis have demonstrated over the weekend and on Monday against the law reform considered undemocratic, as well as the Minister of Defense by Yoav Galant against separation.

Israel is in practice currently in chaos, although it is not yet known how Netanyahu’s announcement will change the situation. The unions had announced a general strike, but canceled it on Monday after Netanyahu’s announcement.