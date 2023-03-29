Israel’s Judicial Reform | Biden criticized Israel – Netanyahu won’t be invited to the White House anytime soon

Netanyahu responded to the criticism by emphasizing Israel’s sovereignty.

of the United States president Joe Biden has publicly criticized his country’s close ally Israel. According to Biden, who spoke to reporters in North Carolina, Israel cannot continue on its current path in reforming its legal system.

“Like many of Israel’s staunch supporters, I am very concerned. They cannot continue down this path, and I’ve made that very clear,” Biden said.

The law reform that sparked huge protests in Israel has been put on ice, but the government has not given up on it. The reform would weaken the position of the country’s Supreme Court as a guardian of legality. The protesters consider the project a threat to the country’s democracy.

Biden said he hopes that the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would strive for a genuine compromise, but according to the US president, “that remains to be seen”. Biden also said that he is not inviting Netanyahu to visit the White House, at least not in the near future.

Netanyahu responded to Biden’s comments early Wednesday Finnish time. According to him, Israel is a sovereign state that does not submit to pressure from abroad when making decisions, even if the pressure comes from “our best friends”. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to carry out reforms in a way that has broad support.

The New York Times reported earlier on Tuesday that the US ambassador to Israel by Thomas Nides according to which Netanyahu would be invited to the White House “in the coming months.”

Negotiations between the government and the opposition parties on the reform of the legal system began in Israel on Tuesday evening. The president of Israel told about it Isaac Herzogat whose official residence in Jerusalem the negotiations were held.

According to the presidential office, the negotiations, which lasted an hour and a half, ended late on Tuesday, and they will continue again on Wednesday.