Several hundred people gather in the central square of Ramallah, the administrative capital of the West Bank, to protest, as they do almost every day, against Israel’s attacks on Gaza. After celebrating the afternoon prayer on the asphalt, a man is lifted on his shoulders. He takes the microphone and begins to harangue those present, who respond in unison “Allah is great!” That man is Jamal al Taweel, 60, a former mayor who is a member of Hamas with a long resume of years in Israel’s prisons. Although he belongs to the Islamic Resistance Movement, he calls for the different armed factions of the Palestinian movements, whether Islamist or secular, to unite to fight together. Two days after launching his slander, Israeli soldiers took Al Taweel, who is back behind bars. His wife, his two sons and his daughter were also arrested for a few days. Those detained by Israel from October 7 to November 19 in the West Bank alone accused of belonging to Hamas number 1,100, according to Israeli data.

Others present at that Ramallah march, held on October 31, received warnings and threats from Israel’s secret services on their cell phones. This country is carrying out a hidden war beyond military operations and clashes with Palestinians that have left almost 200 dead in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the current war began on October 7, where more than 2,700 have also been detained. Israeli prisons have gone from having 5,300 Palestinian inmates to around 8,000 in recent weeks. In addition, there are a thousand Gazans whose whereabouts are unknown who had work permits in Israel and who were taken outside the Strip by the war. These are figures offered by Qadura Fares, minister in charge of prisoners of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), during an interview with EL PAÍS last Friday. From that group, a list of 300 women and minors has emerged, among whom 150 hope to benefit, in exchange for 50 Israeli hostages, from the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas announced this Wednesday.

“Many have nothing to do with Hamas and face administrative detention,” says Fares, referring to those in which Israel does not press charges or hold trials. “The war is not fought only in Gaza,” comments the 61-year-old minister, referring to the current deployment of the Israeli army. In the West Bank, Fares continues, they are also seeking the “largest of revenge operations.”

Pamphlet left by the Israeli army in Tulkarem looking for collaborators, according to neighbors.

Jamal al Taweel, former mayor of the town of Al Bireh, next to Ramallah, is described by a former cellmate as a prisoner with charisma, respected by the rest and a good political speaker. “He was a good cook and played chess and dominoes well. “I never managed to beat him,” adds this same source, who coincided with him in the Israeli Rimon prison. Hamas has gained popularity on the Palestinian street after the attack carried out by its armed wing, the Ezedin al Qassam Brigades, on October 7, which left some 1,200 dead in Israel. An example is the green flags of the Islamic Resistance Movement that fly at demonstrations such as the one in Ramallah, where Al Taweel took the lead.

Same phone number

The Israeli telephone number from which the messages arrived to those who attended the protest in Ramallah was always the same, according to the cases confirmed by this newspaper. They are warned that they are playing with fire under the new legislation issued as a result of the current conflict.

This is the text that reaches each one along with a photo of the demonstration in which his face appears surrounded by a red circle, as EL PAÍS has been able to verify: “We have seen you in the demonstrations in support of the terrorist group Hamas. Could you have chosen to be a member of the Islamic State? For your information, on October 27, 2023, the Israeli army command in Judea and Samaria [como denomina Israel a Cisjordania] issued an order to increase punishments for these crimes. Be careful!!”. One of the people who received the notice is convinced that the Israeli secret services use facial recognition programs and use social networks and the media to launch these accusations.

“Today we live in a world without privacy,” highlights Fares, who has been in charge of the issue of Palestinian prisoners for three decades, but who until last August was not officially recognized as a minister in the field. To get to his home, in the town of Silwad, you have to cross stretches of road under constant surveillance by cameras from the Israeli Security Forces, something common in the West Bank. This, together with the new technological breeding ground of social networks, forms the environment in which investigations, accusations and arrests are carried out. Although this does not prevent, Fares adds, Israel from continuing to depend on the role that its collaborators on the Palestinian side have traditionally played.

In the West Bank, under Israeli occupation, military raids have multiplied, especially at night, in places where Israel considers that the Palestinian resistance – for them terrorism – is more established, such as the Jenin, Balata or Tulkarem refugee camps. Sometimes, ground raids are supported by aerial means such as drones like the one that killed six people this Wednesday in the Tulkarem field. In other cases, it is the special forces that carry out operations in broad daylight in a camouflaged vehicle, such as the one that took place in that town on November 6 and where they shot down four Palestinians, including leaders of Hamas and Fatah, who were accused of belonging to a terrorist cell.

Qadura Fares, who remained in Israeli prisons from 1980 to 1994 as a member of Fatah, believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is only seeking calm for his country and has no intention of addressing the conflict with the Palestinians head-on to give with a definitive solution. The minister understands that the Israeli president’s plan involves weakening the ANP and destabilizing the Palestinians internally. “We see it in the arrests, the humiliations at checkpoints, the attacks on houses, the fields, the blocking of roads… We are exposed to the message of the most extreme Israelis,” he adds when describing how the war is experienced in the West Bank.

State of the streets of the Tulkarem refugee camp (West Bank), after the attacks of an Israeli army raid on November 7 Alvaro Garcia

The Israeli army also takes advantage of these operations to leave notices and warnings to neighbors who wish to collaborate and pass on information. One of the pamphlets begins with “dear neighbors, terrorism has destroyed the countryside,” and continues accusing the militants of using homes and institutional headquarters to store explosives and weapons. “Do not sit idly by, report,” concludes the message signed by a certain Captain Ismail, from the Tulkarem camp, along with a telephone number. The neighbors assume that this Ismail is one of those in charge for that area by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.

This Friday afternoon, on the first day of truce in the war and in the midst of the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, two men were executed, hanging from an electricity tower and their bodies kicked in Tulkarem. They were, according to what they say in some of the videos recorded of the victims in the street, two collaborators who put Israel on the track to liquidate the four members of the resistance on November 6 in that town.

armed arms unit

In statements to EL PAÍS before being arrested, Jamal al Taweel stressed the need for the different Palestinian factions to remain united to confront Israel. Moments before, when he was hoisted on his shoulders, dozens of people around him chanted and chanted in support of Hamas. Taweel, shouting, referred to the “massacres” of Israel, not only these days in Gaza, but those that have been taking place for 75 years. Faced with that, he demanded a common front formed by the armed wings of the Islamists of Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the secularists of Fatah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

“Anyone who can exert any influence has to be in prison, they cannot remain among the people,” commented Bushra Taweel, daughter of the Hamas member, through written messages, referring to her father’s arrest. This special envoy was trying to arrange an interview with her when he suddenly stopped responding. Hours later he confirmed that Bushra had also been arrested, like the rest of the family members. After a few days, they were released again, except for the father. This Monday, Bushra, also by message, pointed out that the detention of relatives is Israel’s way of putting “pressure” on those Palestinians it wants to keep behind bars, such as her father.

