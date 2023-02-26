Aterrorism could soon be subject to the death penalty in Israel. According to media reports, the Israeli government initiated a corresponding legislative project on Sunday. According to the draft, anyone who “deliberately or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen, if the act is carried out with a racist motive or out of hatred against a certain group of people” and if this “with the purpose of protecting the State of Israel and to hurt the rebirth of the Jewish people in their homeland”.

According to the information, the law provides for a special solution for the West Bank, which is occupied by Israel: Here, corresponding judgments would be made by the military court and would not require the unanimous opinion of the judges. How the death penalty is to be carried out remains unclear for the time being.

The draft law is to be discussed for the first time in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, next Wednesday. The new law is intended to “cut off terrorism at its roots and create a strong deterrent,” says the text accompanying the draft.

According to medics, two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank on Sunday. According to the Israeli army, an attacker opened fire on the occupants of an Israeli vehicle near an intersection south of the city of Nablus. Soldiers were therefore looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators. Eleven Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured in an Israeli military operation in Nablus on Thursday.







The incident happened while a meeting was taking place in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, aimed at calming the situation in the West Bank. This involved representatives of Israel and the Palestinians, as well as Jordan, Egypt and the USA.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has long been extremely tense. Ten Israelis and one Ukrainian have been killed in Palestinian attacks since the beginning of the year. In the same period, 62 Palestinians lost their lives – they were shot in confrontations with the Israeli army or after their own attacks.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there today. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with the Arab-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital.