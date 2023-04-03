The future Israeli National Guard should be made up of two thousand soldiers, the establishment and financing of which were decided today with the vote of the government. The National Guard Corps will answer to the Minister of National Security and prominent far-right leader Bben Gvir and will have the task of managing “nationalistic-motivated crimes”, terrorism and “restoring governance where necessary”. A timeline for the creation of such a force is unclear, although it is likely to take months.

Israeli government ministers today also approved the budget cuts necessary to make funds available for the creation of the National Guard Corps, despite the rejection that the initiative provokes among the opposition and by the Israeli police. The Times of Israel made it known, specifying that many ministers would have expressed themselves against the initiative, even if they later voted in favour.

The vote, the Israeli media underline, is a concession by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Ben Gvir, in exchange for his remaining in government despite opposition to Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the legislative process of the justice reform.

The chief inspector of the Israeli police, Kobi Shabtai, and the country’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, have declared their radical opposition to the proposal by the minister of national security. In an open letter published today, Shabtai warns that this proposal is not only “completely useless”, but could lead to “disastrous consequences” for the country. And the attorney general warns against the “legal problems” that this new force could cause.