W.ertheimers were a long-established, well-off Kippenheim family. There in the Black Forest, where Jews were allowed to live since the seventeenth century, the father traded in grain. He spent the First World War at the front and lost a leg at Verdun. After the introduction of the Nazi race legislation in 1935, he decided to leave Germany with his family. He was faced with the decision to emigrate to America or to Palestine. “Our family was not Zionist,” wrote his son Stefan Wertheimer years later. The father then decided in favor of Palestine, mainly because the British Mandate Government allowed factory material to be taken.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

When the immigrant family came to Tel Aviv, Stefan Wertheimer was ten years old. Like many German-speaking immigrants in Israel, Wertheimer told how he was not always accepted by the Jews, who were primarily from Eastern Europe at the time. The clothes, the accent, the supposed educated arrogance bothered some others. Wertheimer was a “Jecke”, as the German-speaking immigrants were sometimes called, perhaps because they still wore their fine jackets in the Middle East. In the paramilitary Palmach, Wertheimer abbreviated his first name to Stef, but never Hebrew it. The German immigrant and refugee served the Hebrew state like few others. Stef Wertheimer founded the industrial machine company Iscar in 1952. He helped Israel to industrialize. The Wertheimers became one of the richest families in the country. At some point Stef handed the business over to his son. Eitan sold Iscar to the American investor Warren Buffett, who left the factory in the Tefen industrial park far in the Israeli periphery on the Lebanese border.

You won’t find that anywhere today

Stef Wertheimer had a museum of the history of German-speaking Jews housed in a building in the industrial park. “He always said he would do it for his parents too,” says curator Ruthi Ofek, who has directed the museum for many years. “Also for the children, so that the people know what the Jeckes actually did for the State of Israel. That was important to him. ”The coffee house culture, the founding of newspapers, architecture, the manufacturing industry, the judiciary. “The Jews from the East have always made fun of the Jeckes culture – the dressing, the culture.” But without the fifth wave of immigration, the Jeckes, Israel would probably not be what it is today.

“The things you have here cannot be found anywhere today, not even in Germany,” says Ofek. Thousands of old letters and correspondence are in the Jeckes archive. More than seventy percent of it has already been digitized and is also stored in the Jerusalem National Library. Ofek pulls a letter out of a cardboard box in the old archive. He is from 1929, a medical student from Koenigsberg apologizes for not having reported for such a long time and asks how things are going with the activities of the Zionist Association in Gdansk, whether the poem evenings are still taking place.

Wertheimer had also lived in such a one-room hut

“We have the museum among ourselves, but never officially called the Jeckes Museum,” says Ofek. “Stef always said that a curse word doesn’t mean a museum. Today Jecke is actually a compliment, it stands for honesty. ”The project was started by the Berlin-born librarian Hans Herbert Hammerstein, who renamed himself Yisrael Shiloni in Israel and a“ Museum of German Jewry ”in the city, which was largely founded by German Jews. built up. In 2005 the museum moved to the Tefen Industrial Park, which was soon joined by the Association of Israelis of Central European Origin. Almost all of the exhibits and archive materials are donations, says Ofek. “People are proud to see the objects on display that their families have brought back from the German-speaking parts of Europe,” said Wertheimer in his autobiography.