Israeli Foreign Ministry: employees of the country’s embassy in Belgrade were not injured in the shooting

No Israeli embassy staff were injured in the crossbow shooting outside the country’s embassy in Belgrade, the Jewish state’s Foreign Ministry press service reported, the ministry’s commentary cites RIA News.

On June 29, it became known about an attempted terrorist attack at the Israeli embassy in Serbia. “A local policeman was injured,” the ministry explained.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry assured that the circumstances of the incident would be investigated.

According to The Times of Israel, an unknown person shot a police officer near the Israeli embassy in Serbia with a crossbow. The officer was shot in the neck with an arrow, but managed to return fire. The police officer was taken to the Emergency Medical Center.

Serbian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack on a gendarme.