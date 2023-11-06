Home page politics

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

Split

In their ground fighting in Gaza, the Israeli soldiers do not directly encounter Hamas, but their rockets still hit them.

Gaza – A ground offensive without bloody battles, but with tanks and thermal imaging cameras – that is the mission of the Israeli soldiers Gaza Strip currently off. But even the tanks are not immune to the attacks Hamas sure – at least ten soldiers were probably killed in their tank.

Israeli soldiers’ ground offensive in Gaza has been underway for eight days. Now the attacks begin war in Israelto become more strategic and targeted, like the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported. The Givati ​​soldiers, part of the 401st Armored Brigade Battle Group, who have been deployed in northwest Gaza since the ground offensive began, are assigned to secure a brigade command post in one of the northern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Ground offensive in Gaza: Hamas mortar shell hits Israeli command post

Israel has begun its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. © IMAGO/

They crouch in defensive positions and survey the surrounding buildings from behind holes in the brick wall around a half-destroyed villa, like Haaretz citing conversations with the soldiers. Their combat vests are stuffed with more rifle magazines than required, but they have had their sidearms off since they arrived Israel it looks like it’s barely used.

Apart from protecting the command post, they had nothing to do yet, said one of the Givati ​​soldiers. “All we have done is drive around in our armored vehicles.” They have not yet encountered any Hamas militants. However, a mortar shell had already hit the brigade command post, says a soldier.

No Hamas in sight: Israel is looking for terrorists with thermal imaging cameras in Gaza

The Israeli army’s ground maneuvers in Gaza are carried out mainly with Merkava Mark IV tanks and heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) Namer and Eitan. They use cameras and drones to search for Hamas. They don’t stop at the ruins of the small towns in the north that they previously bombed with their air raids. They use their thermal cameras to search the rubble for signs of an ambush.

In fact, there are traces of Hamas: two volleys of rockets fly over the border fence and target the city of Ashdod. An explosive device explodes next to an Israeli tank. “There is a lot of small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades,” said Maj Yiftach, an Israeli tank officer. “But we hardly see the terrorists. They are underground and only show up to raid. We have already found some tunnel exits. When that happens, we call Yahalom (an elite combat engineering and demolition unit) to blow them up.”

Satellite images taken on October 30 show dozens of Israeli vehicles at various gathering points northwest of Gaza, such as The New Zurich Times reported. The traces left by the vehicles as they ventured into the terrain are also clearly visible. Destroyed buildings and bomb craters bore witness to Israeli air force shelling of the area.

War in Israel: Hamas attacks Israeli soldiers from a school building

There is a large school building near the command post. The wing facing the jamb was destroyed. “We didn’t want to shoot at the school,” says one of the brigade commanders, “but Hamas shot at us from there and we had to react.” They also shot from the mosque.

Even the armored vehicles are not safe. Two anti-tank missiles have already hit one of the Namer transports, killing all ten Givati ​​soldiers. There are also some women among the Israeli soldiers in the ground offensive, such as in the command post in the Gaza Strip and in the medical teams.

The most dangerous part of the ground offensive in Gaza is yet to come to Israel

The goal of the ground offensive is clear: to advance further and further into Gaza City, towards the underground headquarters of the Hamas leadership. But the darkness of the city center and the narrow streets would pose dangers for the tanks and make them much more vulnerable to ambushes. Israeli Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi said on army radio that Israeli troops were in the process of securing access to Gaza. However, the area is partly mined and secured with booby traps mdr reported.

The most difficult and dangerous part of the attack, in which the soldiers have to dismount their tanks and fight on foot, is still to come in the course of the war. The Israeli army says it has already started the next phase of its offensive against Hamas. The armed forces are ready to attack Hamas militants in their underground tunnels and bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip, military spokesman Richard Hecht said. The terrorists would now be attacked both above and underground, reported Time. (Lisa Mariella Löw)