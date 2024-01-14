The Times of Israel quoted Gallant as saying: “Hamas is trying to connect Gaza and the West Bank, and ignite the situation in the region.”

He added: “We must prevent this by all means and deal with the issues of workers and money,” noting that ““This may harm our ability to achieve our war objectives.”

In his talk about “workers and money,” Gallant refers to allowing Palestinian workers from the West Bank to return to Israel to work, in addition to transferring the frozen tax funds that Israel collects for the benefit of the Palestinian Authority, two issues that have been highly controversial among members of the “cabinet” since the beginning of the war. .

The Israeli Defense Minister explained that he “hopes that the government will accept the position of the Israeli army and Shin Bet on everything related to workers and money.”

He continued: “I will say this in the clearest way possible: the presence of a strong Palestinian Authority is in the best interests of Israel's security.”