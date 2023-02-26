After five consecutive elections in three years – four of which ended in political impasse – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to to form a coalition of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties late last year.

But instead of restoring stability to Israel’s increasingly dysfunctional political system, he is using his sixth term to bombard it with constitutional reforms that, if passed, would turn the country into an autocracy.

A few election cycles ago, in 2020, the Israeli Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Netanyahu is not barred from serving as prime minister as long as he does not use the position to influence the outcome of the ongoing corruption trial against him.

But Netanyahu, who has continued to attack trial prosecutors for allegedly conspiring to remove him from office, did not let that restraint stop him from proposing a judicial coup.

Days after forming his new government, Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a comprehensive plan to reform Israel’s legal system. Levin maintained that the proposed reform will strengthen Israeli democracy and restore the balance between executive and legislative power. In fact, the proposal is designed to remove the judiciary’s ability to control the Executive.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/YONATAN SINDEL

The government's plan includes several key provisions, including one that would allow it to appoint judges –even from the Supreme Court– unilaterally.

Another provision would allow the Knesset (Assembly, of 120 seats) to annul the decisions of the Supreme Court by simple majority.

The “Basic Laws”

To define and protect civil rights, Israel relies almost entirely on a set of Basic Laws rather than a formal constitution.

Although the Supreme Court has the power to review and strike down legislation that contradicts the Basic Laws, it has only done so 22 times in the last three decades.

For reference, the US Supreme Court struck down over a hundred laws in the same period. Under Levin’s proposed plan, the Court could only make such a decision if at least 12 of its 15 justices agree. The reform would also prohibit the court from reviewing amendments to the Basic Laws, allowing the Knesset to insulate the legislation from judicial scrutiny.

By stripping the courts of the authority to cancel executive decisions, the reform undermines the division of powers. Besides, it further weakens the independence of the judiciary by allowing cabinet ministers to appoint and dismiss government legal advisers.

Currently, government legal advisers are civil servants appointed through a competitive and apolitical process. Their advice is binding, which makes them effective guardians – or not – against corruption and the whims of the Executive.

The Knesset, where Netanyahu’s coalition holds 64 seats, does not limit the government but simply authorizes its decisions. Since the Israeli legislature is not divided into two chambers like the US Congress or the Bundestag, another crucial balancing mechanism is missing.

Furthermore, because Israel is a small country with a population of approximately ten million people, it does not have a federal structure like the United States, Germany or Canada, where subnational authorities balance the power of the central government. Another restriction absent in Israel is the presidential veto of legislation.

In the footsteps of Orbán

​

Many of the proposals included in Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan were developed by his colleagues at the Kohelet policy forum, an ultra-neoliberal think tank funded primarily by right-wing American Jewish billionaires.

Its influence runs so deep that some political rivals have begun calling Netanyahu’s coalition ‘the government of the Kohelet’.

But the true model of Netanyahu’s judicial revolution is Viktor Orbán’s Hungary. Over the past decade, the Hungarian prime minister has overseen a series of constitutional reforms that consolidated his party’s Fidesz control over the media, the electoral system and the courts.

Generally speaking, however, the outlook for Israel is much bleaker than for Hungary, as the Hungarian authorities are subject to external restrictions: the European Union can sanction Hungary, and freedom of movement for people and businesses within of the bloc implies that Orbán must govern in such a way that investors and workers do not flee. Those limits do not exist for Netanyahu.

wave of protests

​

It faces, however, significant resistance from another source: the Israeli people. Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities.

Those weekly demonstrations were accompanied by smaller protests by lawyers, academics, health professionals, businessmen and artists. On February 13, the day the Knesset formally began considering the legislation, protesters announced a general strike and 100,000 people rallied in Jerusalem.

But the protests had little influence on Netanyahu, who maintains a strong hold on the Israeli media, which he continually threatens to restructure the sector.

His communications minister recently announced a plan to shut down Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, whose critical reporting has angered Netanyahu and his supporters (for now, the plan has been temporarily put on hold to allow the government to focus on getting the Knesset to pass his judicial reform).

There is only one area that Netanyahu does not seem to fully control: the economy. In January, 300 leading Israeli economists – including some former Netanyahu advisers – signed an open letter warning that the reforms would severely affect Israel’s long-term economic prospects.

Given the level of public and political concern, I call on the Israeli government to put the proposed legislative changes on hold and open them up for broader discussion and reflection.

Then they were joined by 56 renowned international economists, including 11 Nobel Prize winners. Israel’s main sources of growth, the high-tech industry and the financial sector, are extremely sensitive to – and dependent on – foreign capital.

But it appears that Netanyahu failed to take into account the economic repercussions of his constitutional bombardment, which is well past its first stint in the Knesset. The choice is simple: Netanyahu’s personal interests, which include disrupting the corruption trial against him, or those of the public. For the moment, it seems that Netanyahu’s men are winning.

The UN speaks out

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday asked Israel to suspend its reform of the judicial system, concerned about its impact on human rights and the independence of justice.

“Given the level of public and political concern, I call on the Israeli government to suspend the proposed legislative changes and open them up for broader debate and reflection,” said Volker Türk, after the Israeli parliament on Tuesday approved two provisions of the controversial reform.

The response from the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was not long in coming. The head of government described the UN call as “absurd” and added that it would be better for that body to dedicate itself to “condemning the violations of human rights in Iran, Syria or the Palestinian Authority.”

First step

On Tuesday, Netanyahu’s reform took its first step, when the deputies voted in favor by 63 votes (47 against) two texts that seek to modify the process for appointing judges and declare the courts incompetent to judge acts or decisions that considered contrary to the ‘basic laws’ of the country (equivalent to the Constitution).

After the vote in Parliament, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who has an essentially formal role, once again warned about the fractures that this project causes in Israeli society.

“It is a difficult morning” and “there are many people who fear for the unity of the nation,” Herzog told a news conference in Jerusalem. “We must do everything possible to continue the dialogue after this vote, to reach a framework negotiated to get us out of this difficult period,” he concluded.

GONE BAUM

