Israel attacks, the truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip is shattered. But the ceasefire is still an achievable goal, albeit in a very high voltage framework. Raids by the Israeli Defense Forces caused at least 178 deaths in less than 24 hours according to news released by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that the operation aims to destroy the organization responsible for the October 7 attack. However, the resumption of fighting did not interrupt behind-the-scenes negotiations – through the United States, Qatar and Egypt – to restart the truce. If Hamas presents an acceptable list of hostages to be released, Israel will temporarily set aside its weapons. Meanwhile, at least 6 hostages – according to information gathered by intelligence – died during captivity.

The issue, at this moment, is clear. Israel believes there are still 20 civilian women and two minors under 18 among the hostages held in Gaza, out of a total of 136 people kidnapped. When this group of people is released, negotiations will address the issue of the release of men and reservists, both men and women.

Hamas says it no longer has civilian women and children in captivity, suggesting they are in the hands of other groups. Furthermore, Hamas claims that women under 45 should be considered reservists. Some Israeli officials, Axios reports, expect hostage negotiations to continue while the conflict is ongoing.

The dialogue was not completely interrupted, despite the resumption of hostilities. For the United States, which played a leading role in the negotiations, the responsibility for the new flare-up bears the mark of Hamas, as the spokesperson of the United States National Security Council, John Kirby, bluntly says: “We try to be be clear about this: the truce was broken because of Hamas. They simply failed to provide a list of hostages.”

“President “Joe Biden” and the entire national security team will continue to remain deeply engaged on this as we continue to want to see more hostages released and more aid coming in,” Kirby adds, saying that “if Hamas truly cares about the Palestinians, will do everything possible to develop a list of hostages who can be exchanged.” On Israel’s part, he notes, “we’ve seen some initial efforts in the last 24 hours to provide information to the people of Gaza about where they can expect combat operations. And we think that’s helpful.”