Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, participated this Sunday (10) in the inauguration of Javier Milei as president of Argentina in a new stage of bilateral ties and amid the conflict in the Middle East. “Proud to represent the State of Israel at the inauguration ceremony of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei. He is a clear supporter of Israel and spoke out in favor of moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” Cohen said on the social network X, (formerly Twitter).

Cohen said that, before the inauguration, he met with Milei and the families of Argentines kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Israeli Foreign Minister, Milei “expressed his support for the war against Hamas, said the terrorist organization should be banned and called for the immediate release of all those kidnapped. Her election strengthens Israel’s support in South America and will strengthen the alliance between the countries,” Cohen said.

The minister also met with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to talk about conversations he had with family members of Brazilian Michel Nisenbaum, a kidnapped man who remains in Gaza. “I stressed to Mauro that Israel is committed to returning all those kidnapped in Gaza, safe and sound, to their families. I asked for Brazil's help to exert international pressure for the return of all those kidnapped in Gaza, without conditions and immediately,” he said.

In Buenos Aires, Cohen also met with Diana Mondino, who from today onwards will be the chancellor of Argentina, and this Saturday (9) afternoon, he participated with Milei in a candle lighting ceremony with family members of Argentine Hamas hostages.

After lighting the candles, there was a prayer for the immediate release of the hostages, as the Israeli minister himself said on the social network X.

Milei, who personally began a path of formation in Judaism a few years ago, anticipated that one of the aspects of his foreign policy will be total alignment with Israel.

Argentina is home to one of the largest Jewish communities outside of Israel, which was the target of two bloody terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires: one in 1992 against the Israeli embassy and another in 1994 against the headquarters of the Associação Mutual Israelita Argentina (Amia).

As part of his agenda in Argentina, Cohen met today with Peru's current Foreign Minister, Javier González-Olaechea, whom he thanked for “Peru's unequivocal condemnation of the massacre committed by Hamas on October 7.”

“I highlighted that Israel will continue to fight until the Hamas regime is eliminated and we recover our civilians kidnapped and detained in Gaza,” said Cohen, who also spoke with the Peruvian foreign minister about the “possibilities of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries “. (With EFE Agency)