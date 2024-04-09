Extremist group declares that Israel does not meet any of its demands, but will analyze the document

Hamas said this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) that Israel's proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, sent by mediators from Qatar and Egypt, does not meet any of its demands. The extremist group called the proposed deal “uncompromising”, but stated that he will analyze the text. The information is from Reuters.

Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday (7 April) for ceasefire negotiations in the region. Conversations include CIA director William Burns.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is being pressured by the international community and the country's population to reach a peace agreement with the release of the hostages. According to Israel, around 250 Israelis have been held hostage in Gaza since the Hamas attack that started the war, on October 7, 2023.

One of the main obstacles for the Israelis is the requirement to completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu maintains his speech that the conflict in Palestine will only end when Hamas is destroyed.

On Monday (April 8), Hamas said that no progress had been made in the new round of ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip. According to the group, Israel has not changed its position regarding the departure of its military from the region.

