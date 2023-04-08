By Ari Rabinovitch and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – Clashes between Israel and militants on the Lebanese border and in Gaza appeared to ease on Friday, easing concerns that the conflict between Israel and Palestine was worsening significantly.

However, two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank. Soldiers were looking for the shooter.

Ramadan prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, where violence between Israeli police and Muslim worshipers erupted earlier in the week, passed without major incident.

Rockets from Lebanon and Gaza have hit northern and southern Israel over the past day, and the Israeli army has responded with airstrikes. But neither side seemed willing to prolong the conflict.

“Nobody wants a downturn right now,” said an Israeli army spokesman. “Silence will be answered with silence, at this point I think, at least for the next few hours.”

An official with the Palestinian militant group told Reuters they were ready to remain calm if Israel did the same.