Israel’s bombings about Lebanon prevent Queen Sofia from the retrospective of Huguette Caland

Art emerges in the most critical moments as a valuable witness of what happens in the world. That is why the new exhibition of the Reina Sofía National Museum in Madrid, which aims to honor the life and work of Huguette Caland (Beirut, 1931-2019), one of the most outstanding artists in the Middle East, arrives at Spain for the consequences for the consequences of a war that becomes endless. Up to 30 works have not been able to unwind the exposure for the risk of its transport.

Hannah Feldman, curator of HUGUETTE CALAND: a life in a few linesshows that it becomes one of the great bets of the institution for this 2025, explains that these works “have not been able to leave the country for security” because the Lebanon “is being occupied and bombarded by Israel.”

Although the expert in contemporary art and the Middle East confirms that they planned that this thirty works of museums, institutions and Lebanese private collections were part of the exhibition, Feldman comments that it has not finally been possible because of the threat of bringing them to Spain, According to EFE.





The director of the Reina Sofía Museum, Manuel Segade, together with the director of DeichTorhallen de Hamburg, Dirk Luckow, and the Feldman Commission aesthetic, social and sexual of his time and the different places where he worked.

“This is one of the most ambitious temporal exhibitions of the season,” said Segade during the presentation, emphasizing that “it gives visibility to a fundamental artist, with a singular trajectory and a multifaceted work full of meat, abstraction, corporality, corporality and deep dialogue with the traditions of the Middle East. ”





The exhibition will be exhibited in Spain from February 19 to August 25, gathering approximately 300 works, many unpublished, between drawings, paintings, textiles and Collagesfrom Europe and the United States, “to address a new narrative of the artist’s production, beyond the most frequent readings around her life.”

In October he will travel to the Deichtorhallen de Hamburg, whose director stressed “the importance of discovering this artist with this value; A rebel and vitalist artist with a multifaceted work, a unique language, where the woman’s body is very present and transmits tenderness and grandiosity. ” Now that the fire has been signed in the region, Efe communicates that Feldman has the hope that these 30 works can be incorporated into the exhibition in Hamburg next autumn.





The Feldman Commissioner says that the exhibition bears the title of a work that Huguette Caland dedicated to her husband, and that he tries to represent how art, life and politics are always mixed. He recalled that the Lebanese artist rejected all labels in her search for freedom and aesthetics. The sample occupies in total 12 rooms that travel through the different artistic and personal phases for which he went through Caland challenging the conventions of the time.

On the occasion of this exhibition, the Reina Sofía Museum publishes a catalog that includes the exhibited works and eight essays. Likewise, the area of ​​public programs has organized a meeting, on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m., between Hannah Feldman Commissioner and Morad Montazami, historian specialized in contemporary art of the Middle East and North Africa.