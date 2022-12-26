GAZA CITY, Gaza — Not far from the edge of the port in the Gaza Strip is its ship graveyard: two rows of stranded fishing boats that even Gaza’s ingenuity cannot salvage.

Engines and propellers have been removed. The once-shiny paint on more than two dozen fishing boats is peeling. The fiberglass of some seems to have eaten away.

Ships began piling up in Gaza in 2007 after Israel, with the help of Egypt, imposed a land, air and sea siege on the small Palestinian coastal enclave. The blockade severely restricts the movement of Gazans out of the strip and limits or bans imports altogether, including medical equipment and construction materials.

For Gaza’s fishermen, the siege has prevented them from buying the engines, propellers and fiberglass needed to repair boats and keep a fleet running, damaging a sector that is a vital part of the strip’s economy.

“This is a war against our livelihood,” said Miflih Abu Rial, a fisherman and fishermen’s union official, standing on the bow of one of his family’s boats, which has been in the graveyard for years.

The total catch in Gaza waters has increased in recent years, according to Palestinian statistics, from 2,300 metric tons in 2006 to 3,943 in 2019, when Israel expanded the permitted fishing zone from 6 to 15 miles. nautical in some areas. That is still below the 20 nautical miles agreed under the Oslo accords, the 1990s peace deal that was supposed to pave the way for Palestinian statehood.

Despite that increase, industry and Gaza officials say the core of the fishing fleet has been affected by restrictions on the importation of engines and other parts and, unless the Israeli restrictions are eased, the fishing sector of the strip could collapse in the coming years as more ships are withdrawn from service.

Israel says the siege and restrictions are for its security and are intended to prevent Gaza-controlled Hamas and other militant groups from using “dual-use” items — items that Israel says can be used for both civilian and military purposes. military.

The Israeli siege has devastated the economy in Gaza, where poverty is widespread and unemployment hovers at 50 percent. Palestinian officials and human rights groups have long argued that the siege amounts to collective punishment for Gaza’s two million people.

A program initiated by the United Nations to allow the shipment of maintenance and repair materials has finally been launched after months of negotiations, a UN official said.

Fishermen risk being shot and detained by the Israeli coast guard or having their boats confiscated if they get too close to the limits of permitted fishing zones. There have been more than 300 episodes of shootings this year, according to the United Nations, with 14 fishermen injured. At least 47 have been detained by Israel.

With little relief from the siege, Gaza’s boats trudge along, semi-functioning thanks to a mix of used parts salvaged from other ships, modified car and truck parts not made to be in the salty sea, and the occasional contraband item. But the black market largely died out after President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt cracked down on smuggling tunnels between his country and Gaza.

With a dwindling number of working motors in Gaza, an increasing number of fishermen use paddle boards to continue their trade. On any given morning, men can be seen standing on wide two-person boards, laden with nets, heading out to sea.

“Stand-up paddle boarding is something new, but it is very dangerous,” said Jehad Salah, head of the Gaza Fisheries Directorate.

By: Raja Abdulrahim