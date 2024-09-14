In a militaristic country reeling from the scale of the Hamas attack, the flag carrier El Al won the hearts of many Israelis by adding flights—even flying on the Sabbath for the first time since 1982—to bring in reservists from abroad for the invasion of Gaza and the Lebanese border. Flying on the Sabbath, El Al justified, was pikuach nefeshthe principle of Jewish law that allows religious rules to be ignored to save lives. It was October 2023, the remaining airlines were cancelling routes to Tel Aviv and the Israeli parliament was approving $5 billion in war insurance guarantees for the three national airlines (El Al, Arkia and Israir).

There is little left of that collective sympathy. For months now, El Al has been the pimpampum The airline has been criticized on internet forums and in coffee shops for its exorbitant prices. Most foreign airlines have stopped flying to Tel Aviv (such as Vueling or Iberia, which used to codeshare with El Al), so El Al – the only one with anti-missile systems on board – exercises a de facto monopoly, watered by public money and without even taxes on profits, since it continues to make losses. The State prevented its bankruptcy during the coronavirus crisis.

The main complaint is that, in times of hardship, it received hundreds of millions of dollars and now it is taking advantage of the situation to make money, instead of keeping fares down. In the first months of the war, more than 80% of passengers to and from Tel Aviv flew with El Al. A hundred foreign airlines cancelled their routes, due to the cost of insurance, the safety of the crew…

El Al’s prices can be crazy. One thousand euros to Madrid; 2,500 to the United States (11,000 in business); 4,000 to Mexico… The first quarter results already raised the spirits: 80.5 million dollars, compared to 34.4 million losses in the same period last year. It was the best quarter in its history. It was equivalent to two thirds of the net profit for the whole of 2023, which had already been one of the best years, due to the pull of the first months of war.

The $147.4 million profit in the second quarter of 2024, with a 92% occupancy rate, rubbed even more salt in the wound, especially for Israelis who remain abroad because they are not willing to pay El Al fares.

Company sources insist that the anger is fuelled by a lack of knowledge of how the pricing system works. “More is paid for lower prices and less for higher prices. If we did not manually set the price, flying to the US would cost $3,000 right now. The benefit comes mainly from the fact that the planes are fuller because there is less competition,” they say.

Only El Al currently serves such a popular route as New York-Tel Aviv (80% of the world’s Jews live in Israel or the US). Delta and United Airlines have pulled out of the bandwagon for fear of Hezbollah’s attack. Ryanair continues to postpone its return. American Airlines will not return until at least April and Easyjet, until March. The shocks have not helped. Some airlines pulled out again in April, due to Iran’s first attack on Israel, with more than 300 rockets and drones, or more recently, with Hezbollah’s retaliation, which also turned the screens at Tel Aviv airport red.

The action, triggered

Shares in El Al, which has just bought 31 Boeing 737 MAXs, have risen 66% so far this year. It is also helped by the fact that the local currency, the sequel, has been losing value against the dollar since early 2023, due to the controversial judicial reform.

The issue has not been limited to messages in capital letters on WhatsApp groups. The Competition Authority is investigating whether there is abuse of a monopolistic position. And the Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, summoned the heads of the three companies and ripped off a band-aid from El Al: fixed prices for four popular destinations: Athens, Larnaca, Dubai and Vienna, although they are not a gift either: 350 dollars round trip to the Austrian capital. For the El Al source, it is the problem of intervening in prices: “We have already booked 70% in December. That prevents those who need it or cannot plan so far in advance from making the trip.”

