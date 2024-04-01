Home page politics

Press Split

Rubble where houses used to be. View of Gaza City from a US Air Force aircraft. (Symbolic image) © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

The Israeli army is said to have withdrawn after heavy fighting in and around Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel speaks of a great success. There have been hundreds of deaths.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – Around two weeks after the start of the military operation in the Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza, the Israeli army withdrew again on Monday night. The military said the troops left the area after a “precise operational activity.” According to the Civil Defense, which is controlled by the Islamist Hamas, around 300 bodies were found in and around the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation at Shifa Hospital on Sunday evening as a great success. He spoke of a “precise and surgical” military operation. More than 200 terrorists have been killed and hundreds have surrendered, Netanyahu said.

First use last November

According to Israel, the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas had once again set up combat and command positions in the extensive area after the Israeli military had already stormed the hospital last November. Israel accuses the Islamist Hamas of systematically misusing medical facilities for military purposes. Hamas rejects this.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said a week ago that Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters had barricaded themselves in various departments of the hospital. Hamas is shooting at Israeli troops from the emergency room and maternity ward, among other places. They fired mortar shells and caused serious damage and fires in the hospital complex. In recent days, the military wing of Hamas has claimed several attacks on Israeli troops in the area of ​​the Shifa Hospital. dpa