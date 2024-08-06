Home page politics

Israel is preparing for attacks from Iran. The situation is tense – when, where and how the attacks will take place is unclear.

Tel Aviv – There is a tense wait in the Middle East for the retaliatory strikes announced by Iran and its allies against Israel. In view of mutual threats, there are fears that a larger war could break out as a result. Iran does not want an escalation in the region, but Israel must definitely be punished, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani. The exact timing of the attacks is unclear, but according to media reports, they could be imminent.

Israel’s army (IDF) is playing through various attack scenarios – and is apparently also preparing for fighting on the border with the occupied West Bank. This is reported by the British telegraph citing IDF broadcasting, Galei ZahalAccording to the report, Israel is sending more troops to the border towns to prevent any attempt at “infiltration” by pro-Iranian forces.

Israel sends soldiers to the West Bank border – “infiltration” feared

The broadcaster reports that Israel has received intelligence information about impending ground attacks from the West Bank – directed by fighters loyal to Iran and the Hamas The broadcaster warned that the West Bank could soon become a “main theatre” in the Middle East war – violence in the region is flaring up again, the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous due to the war in Gaza extremely tense.

According to Israeli sources, fighting is breaking out in the West Bank again and again. According to Palestinian sources, hundreds of people have already been killed by the Israeli army. Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians increased during this period. The West Bank is not governed by Hamas, but by the Palestinian Authority, which has only limited power.

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. According to a report, the army is securing the border to the occupied territory. (Archive photo) © Wahaj Bani Moufleh/Imago

Iran threatens Israel with retaliation – warning of conflagration

Iran has threatened retaliation after the deadly attack on Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran, which was attributed to Israel. Israel’s closest ally, the USA, has therefore significantly increased its military presence in the region. And according to a media report, Russia has begun supplying Iran with modern radar systems and air defense equipment.

The Iran had previously prepared for a possible war with Israel modern air defense systems requested from Russia, reported the New York Times citing two Iranian officials who are said to be familiar with the war planning. They confirmed corresponding reports in Iranian media.

Israeli-occupied territory In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a report stating that the occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must be ended as soon as possible. UN Secretary-General António Guterres intends to forward the report immediately to the UN General Assembly, which will then have to decide on how to proceed, one of his spokesmen in New York said. The report points out that Israel has effectively annexed large areas through the construction of settlements and various administrative acts. It also deals with the discriminatory and degrading consequences of the occupation for the Palestinian population. Israel does not prosecute or punish settler violence against Palestinian citizens. Palestinians are forced to leave the land they cultivate. They are also denied access to water.

There are fears that a conflagration could break out in the region with unforeseeable consequences. Such a threat already arose after April 14, when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in the first direct attack from Iranian soil. Israel was able to intercept most of the missiles on its own and with the help of the USA and other allies. (lrg/dpa)