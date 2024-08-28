Home policy

Israel’s army has several checkpoints in the West Bank. (Archive photo) © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Israeli military is once again taking action against militant Palestinians in the West Bank. This time it is said to have sealed off an entire city and several hospitals.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel’s army began a major operation in the occupied West Bank last night. According to the military, anti-terror operations are underway in the northern cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, which are considered strongholds of militant Palestinians. According to media reports, the army deployed drones and snipers in addition to numerous infantrymen, destroyed infrastructure with bulldozers and blocked all access routes to Jenin.

In Jenin, two people were killed by gunfire and several others were injured, the Health Ministry in Ramallah said. The Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported two more deaths in an Israeli military drone attack on a refugee camp near the town of Tubas. It remained unclear whether the dead were Palestinian militants. The army initially did not provide any detailed information about its operation.

According to reports, this is a large-scale military operation, with Al-Jazeera even speaking of the largest such operation by the Israeli army in the north of the West Bank in more than 20 years. According to the Arab broadcaster, Palestinians attacked the soldiers with firearms and explosives in the refugee district of Nur Shams in Tulkarem, among other places. Clashes also took place in other towns in the West Bank.

Army is said to have surrounded hospitals

The Wafa agency reported that a large number of military vehicles had entered Jenin. According to Al-Jazeera, the city was completely sealed off. According to the Israeli news site ynet, people wanted by the security forces were to be arrested in refugee quarters in Jenin and Tulkarem. According to Israeli and Palestinian media, the security forces also surrounded hospitals in both cities and blocked ambulances. The army is controlling access to the hospital buildings to prevent militants from entrenching themselves there, ynet reported.

The already tense situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the Hamas massacre that left 1,200 people dead on October 7, 2023, and the resulting start of the Gaza war. Since then, according to figures from the Ministry of Health in Ramallah that are difficult to independently verify, more than 620 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists. Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians also increased during this period.

There are repeated raids by the Israeli army, especially in Jenin and Tulkarem. According to the Ministry of Health, just on Monday five people were killed in an Israeli air raid in the refugee district of Nur Shams in Tulkarem. According to the Israeli army, the bombing was aimed at militant Palestinians.

Reports of Israeli drone attack in Lebanon

While there are repeated clashes between Israel’s army and militant Palestinians in the West Bank, there are almost daily confrontations with the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area with Lebanon – with deaths on both sides. Now Lebanese security sources and the Hezbollah-affiliated television station Al-Manar reported a suspected Israeli drone attack on a truck in northeast Lebanon, around 100 kilometers from the border.

According to eyewitnesses, explosions occurred after the attack; it was said that the truck may have been carrying weapons for Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, one person was injured. The area is considered a stronghold of the Shiite Hezbollah militia. There was initially no reaction from Israel to the incident.

Hostage freed from tunnel after apparently days-long search

A glimmer of hope amid the ongoing violence in the Middle East was provided by the release of a hostage of the Islamist Hamas by Israeli special forces on Tuesday. The soldiers found Kaid Farhan Alkadi in one of the many Hamas tunnels under the Gaza Strip. They had previously combed the underground tunnel system for days, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing an Israeli military representative. “We proceeded very carefully and thoroughly because we knew we could encounter terrorists, hostages or booby traps,” the source was quoted as saying.

Kaid Farhan Alkadi was held hostage in the Gaza Strip for 326 days. © IDF Spokesperson/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The newspaper Haaretz reported, citing the military, that Alkadi heard the soldiers during the operation and called out to them. According to the army, he was unguarded.

It is the first time that Israeli forces have been able to rescue a hostage alive from a Hamas tunnel. The seven previously freed hostages had been rescued by security forces from houses in the Gaza Strip at great cost in life.

As a prisoner in the Hamas tunnel system, he is said to have rarely seen daylight. © -/The Hostages Families Forum/AP/dpa

The now freed hostage, a 52-year-old Bedouin, is currently being treated in a hospital and is in good health according to Israeli sources. Israeli politicians and relatives expressed great joy at his return after 326 days of being held hostage.

“The whole Negev is celebrating!”

The Bedouins belong to the Arab minority in Israel, which often has to deal with discrimination. Their number is estimated at around 250,000 nationwide. Many of them live in the Negev desert in southern Israel. A relative told “ynet” after the liberation operation: “The whole Negev is celebrating!”

According to Israeli media, relatives described the man as emaciated after their reunion. He is said to have barely seen daylight for most of the time and to have witnessed a hostage dying next to him.

Relatives of the Bedouin described him as emaciated after his release. © -/Israel Prime Minister Office/AP/dpa

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog spoke to Alkadi on the phone, who made a request to the politicians: “Do everything you can to bring the people home. Work 24 hours a day and don’t sleep until they come back,” the liberated man is said to have said in the conversation with Herzog, according to his office. “The people are suffering a lot, you can’t imagine it.”

According to Israeli sources, Alkadi was kidnapped on October 7 from a kibbutz on the border with the Gaza Strip, where he worked as a security guard. According to Israeli media, he has 11 children.

Efforts to achieve a ceasefire continue

In total, Palestinian terrorists kidnapped more than 250 people from Israel to the coastal area on October 7 last year. After the release of dozens of hostages, Hamas is believed to still have 108 hostages in its power, according to Israeli figures. It is unclear how many of them are still alive. The Israeli side assumes that a third of them are probably dead.

Meanwhile, the fighting in the Gaza Strip continues, as do efforts to reach a ceasefire and release the remaining hostages. According to Israeli media reports, an Israeli delegation is scheduled to travel to the Qatari capital Doha for further talks on an agreement with Hamas. The indirect negotiations, in which Qatar, Egypt and the USA mediate between the conflicting parties, have been at a standstill for months. dpa