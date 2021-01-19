Israeli military fired on several observation towers in Gaza, reports RIA News with reference to the Palestinian media.

According to them, we are talking about objects belonging to Palestinian groups on the border of the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that the shelling damaged several houses in the east of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket on Tuesday, which fell without leaving the enclave.