The Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, assured this Friday that the letter sent by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to President Gustavo Petro, in which he asks him to intercede for the 136 hostages held by Hamas, among them a Colombian, It is part of the intense diplomatic efforts of the Hebrew country to return home those held for more than 100 days in the Gaza Strip.

Dagan also assured that His country hopes to receive help from Colombia in the release of the hostages, being a nation that understands the violence of kidnapping due to its history with armed conflict.

The letter from the Israeli Prime Minister to President Petro was released this Thursday, January 25, but is dated January 11. In her, The premier asks the Colombian president to make “all possible efforts to ensure the release of Elkana Bohbot (Colombian citizen) and the other 135 hostages held in the Hamas terrorist tunnels.”

In the letter, Netanyahu indicates that Colombia and Israel have a common cause in the release of the hostages and asks Petro to exert pressure, especially with Iran, Qatar, Turkey or the Red Cross to “help save innocent lives.”

“It is a discreet letter through diplomatic channels, but I can say that it is because we value life. We have 136 kidnapped in the hands of the savages of Hamas and “We are going to make every effort to free them and return them home.”said the ambassador during an event commemorating the International Day of Holocaust Victims, held this Friday at the Centro Israelita in Bogotá.

(Also read: ICJ orders Israel to avoid acts of 'genocide' in Gaza but does not call for a ceasefire)

Gali Dagan, Israeli ambassador to Colombia. Photo: NESTOR GÓMEZ/ EL TIEMPO

Dagan assured that letters were also sent to other leaders in the region in order to mobilize the necessary efforts for the release of those kidnapped on October 7, when Hamas murdered 1,200 people and took away another 250, and stated that they hope that the drafted letters will achieve quick results.

“The prime minister, the president, the chancellor, our president of Congress, make their respective calls and this letter is in this context. The letter was sent to other leaders in Latin America and we appreciate any help that can be given to free our hostages.“said the ambassador.

The national government has not issued a response to the letter. As indicated this Friday by the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, President Petro “is evaluating the underlying meaning of the letter.” “It is evident that the president, who is a man who believes in a negotiated solution and in humanitarian actions, will respond in the coming days,” Velasco said.

(You may be interested: Israel launches harsh accusations against the WHO: it indicates 'collusion' with Hamas in Gaza)

The letter was sent to other leaders in Latin America and we appreciate any help that can be given to free our hostages.

About, The Israeli ambassador expressed that he is optimistic and hopes that Colombia will offer its help to free the hostages in the hands of Hamas, being a country that knows first-hand the crime of kidnapping.

“I believe that there is no people in the world that can understand the atrocious phenomenon of kidnapping, there is no people in the world that has suffered the terrible phenomenon of psychological warfare by savages and the fact of using and taking advantage of innocent kidnapped human beings, such as Colombia. That's why, We hope that a country that understands this terrible, atrocious crime like Colombia can help. But, as I mentioned, these letters were sent to other heads of state here on the continent and we hope to have results,” he assured.

Ambassador Dagan also referred to the precautionary measures issued this Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), highest court of the UN, which asked Israel for “immediate and effective” actions to prevent acts of genocide from being committed in the Gaza Strip, where the military operation against Hamas has already left almost 26,000 dead, mostly women and children.

(Also: Netanyahu, adamant against 'Palestinian sovereignty' when the war ends)

The ICJ called on Israel to take action to prevent genocide in Gaza.

The precautionary measures were requested by South Africa in the framework of a lawsuit in which it accuses the Hebrew country of violating the Convention for the Prevention of Genocide.

About, Dagan assured that his country is still studying the Court's decision, but declared that South Africa's demand is absurd and that Israel will continue to defend itself from the terrorist groups that attacked it on October 7.

“They were temporary measures by the Court. This process will take at least four or five more years. But what I can say is that South Africa's demand is an absurd demand. “We have a terrorist organization that has ruled Gaza since 2007, which infiltrated the smallest towns in the south of Israel, entered the homes of families and committed very strong atrocities,” he stated.

And I add: “We must defend ourselves because these savage terrorists want to repeat the massacre of October 7 again. But we are going to defend ourselves. “We are going to defend ourselves in the judicial process and we are going to defend ourselves against this Palestinian ISIS called Hamas.”

(You can read: 'It is very difficult to bring hostages with thousands of tons of diplomacy': Israeli spokesperson)

Embassy commemorates Holocaust victims



Dagan's statements this Friday came during an event organized by the Embassy in within the framework of the International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust.

Every January 27, the world remembers the day of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest concentration camp during World War II, and pays tribute to the six million Jews who died as a result of the Nazis' campaign of persecution and extermination. .

So, The Embassy of Israel in Colombia organized a commemorative event at the Centro Israelita in Bogotá in which Marcos Peckel, director of the Jewish Community in Colombia; George Levy, president of the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia; and Martina Klump, German ambassador to Colombia.

Event for the International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust. Photo: NESTOR GÓMEZ/ EL TIEMPO

Representatives of the United Nations, senators of the Colombian Congress and relatives of victims and survivors of the Holocaust were also present.

During the event, Ambassador Dagan stated that 79 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp, The Jewish people have not yet recovered the population numbers they had before the Holocaust.

(Keep reading: Return or not to the southern kibbutz: the hard decision of evacuees in Israel)

“The Holocaust was the peak event in the history of the persecution of the Jews. The Holocaust was a Punic phenomenon in the history of humanity. A master plan to wipe an entire town off the face of the earth. No catastrophe can be compared to the Holocaust of the Jewish people,” he stated.

Besides, highlighted the importance that the memory of the Holocaust takes on after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and affirmed that the world has the duty to prevent an act like that which occurred in the Holocaust from being repeated.

Martina Klump, German ambassador to Colombia. Photo: NESTOR GÓMEZ/ EL TIEMPO

“Suddenly, once again, we were exposed to the atrocities committed against Jews simply for being Jews (…). Unfortunately, the 2023 pogrom opened a huge bottle. A bottle that was hidden in the darkest basements of humanity. The October pogrom brought out of the past the demons of anti-Semitism, which we believed had been overcome,” she added.

George Levy, president of the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia, assured for his part that the Jewish people have survived and prospered despite the difficult circumstances and that the Holocaust played a fundamental role in the construction of his people.

(In other topics: More than 60 Palestinian journalists imprisoned by Israel and in 'brutal' conditions)

Lament, Furthermore, that the massacre of October 7, the largest single-day murder of Jews since the Holocaust, has triggered anti-Semitism in the World Cup.

“Much to our regret, but perhaps without surprise, one of the most pernicious consequences of that Black Saturday has been the explosion of anti-Semitism on the planet, accompanied by the denial and trivialization of the Holocaust itself, as well as of what happened that day. And that is precisely why we are here today reiterating once again that nothing compares to the Holocaust,” he assured.

International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust. Photo: NESTOR GÓMEZ/ EL TIEMPO

During the memorial event There were also prayers and candle lighting in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, in addition to the performance of a traditional choir that sang songs to remember the stories of the Jews who were victims of Nazi extermination policies.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME