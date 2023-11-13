PT member stated that there is no explanation for throwing bombs at children and hospitals under the pretext of capturing terrorists

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Monday (November 13, 2023) that Israel’s reaction in the Gaza Strip is as serious as the attack “terrorist” of Hamas on October 7, which triggered the beginning of the conflict. He also criticized the number of women and children victims of the war and celebrated the departure of the group of Brazilians from Gaza this Monday. The statement was made during an event to sanction the reformulation of the Quota Law, at Palácio do Planalto.

“This war, after the act provoked […] and I say act of terrorism by Hamas. The consequences of the State of Israel’s solution are as serious as those of Hamas, because they [israelenses] They are killing innocent people without any criteria”he declared.

Lula also once again criticized the number of child deaths in the war, stating that “there was never any news” of as many child victims as in the current conflict. He said there was no plausible explanation for the Israeli bombings of areas with children and hospitals.

“They throw bombs where there are children, where there are hospitals on the pretext that there are terrorists there, there is no explanation. First let’s save the children, the women, and then fight with whoever wants to fight”he stated.

Repatriation of Brazilians

According to the PT member, this Monday (Nov 13) marks a “party day” to Brazil because repatriates from the Gaza Strip arrive in Brasília at night. He also said that, if there are more Brazilians in other conflict zones, the government will work to bring them back if they want.

Lula also said that the celebration is the result of a negotiation that involved “a lot of sacrifice” because it depends on “good will” of Israel.

“We are bringing what was possible to release with a lot of sacrifice because it depended on the good will of Israel, it depended on the number of people that we didn’t know about”he declared.

The group of 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians) who were in the Gaza Strip boarded a plane at around 6:50 am this Monday (Nov 13) in Cairo, Egypt, heading to Brazil. The aircraft, provided by the Presidency of the Republic, is expected to land at the Brasília Air Base at around 11:30 pm. Before that, it will stop in Rome (Italy), Las Palmas (Spain) and the Recife Air Base (PE). In Brazil, repatriates will stay in FAB (Brazilian Air Force) accommodation in Brasília for two nights.

Quota Law

Lula signed bill 5,384/2020, which updates the Racial Quotas Law. The Senate approved the proposal sanctioned this Monday (Nov 13) in August.

The text reviews and makes definitive the quota policy for access to universities and federal institutions for black, mixed-race, indigenous, quilombola and people with disabilities students, as well as students who completed high school in public schools.

Authored by the deputy Maria do Rosario (PT-RS), the text changes the law 12,711/2021known as the Quota Law, sanctioned on August 29, 2012 under the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

At the time, the legislation was valid for 10 years. The project approved by the senators establishes that an evaluation of the quota program will be carried out every 10 years. Another change in the proposal is the inclusion of quilombolas in the vacancy reservation forecast.

Read the changes to the Quota Law approved in Congress: