Israeli women who were held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip told a committee of the Israeli Parliament this Tuesday (23) that those who remain in captivity in the Palestinian territory suffer sexual abuse by members of the Islamic terrorist group.

Hamas continues to be denounced for using sexual violence as a weapon of war since October 7, when it attacked Israeli territory and triggered the current war in the Middle East.

Women kidnapped by Hamas in October and released in November spoke this Tuesday to a parliamentary committee on victims of sexual and gender-based violence, in which they stated that some of the hostages are treated like “dolls” by their captors.

“Terrorists bring inappropriate clothes, doll clothes, and they turn girls into their dolls. Dolls with a string that you can do whatever you want, whenever you want,” said former hostage Aviva Siegel, who added that she saw this with her friends. own eyes when she was held captive by the Palestinian group.

She said she was concerned that the hostages were being raped and noted that there are boys in captivity who are also abused, being used as “puppets,” Siegel added.

In total, according to Israeli data, 19 women remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Last month, another Israeli hostage released with her daughter, Chen Goldstein-Almog, told a television channel that she had met other women captives in Gaza who, she said, had “gone through difficult things.”

“They were raped, they were hurt, some were injured,” he said, adding that the men were also tortured and abused.

In other testimony to the parliamentary committee in early January, Siegel said he witnessed an Israeli hostage being tortured after her captors accused her of being an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer.

“She was tortured alongside me, and I witnessed it,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, medical and emergency teams or the Israeli authorities themselves, there are many cases of victims who were sexually assaulted during the October 7 attack, in which Palestinian terrorists killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took at least 240 hostages to Gaza.

Of these hostages, 110 were released, the majority of them – mainly women and children – during the late November truce, which also involved the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners – women and minors – from Israeli prisons.

Currently, Israel estimates that 130 people taken hostage are still in Palestinian territory. Of these, it is estimated that 28 are dead and the rest are still alive.