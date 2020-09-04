The Israeli authorities, once again, harass Salah Hamouri. The Franco-Palestinian lawyer was summoned on September 3 to the Moskobiyeh interrogation center in Jerusalem. There, a letter signed by the Minister of the Interior, Aryé Deri, was handed to him. Netanyahu’s minister announces his decision to purely and simply withdraw Salah Hamouri’s permanent residence card, the only official document allowing him to live at home in Jerusalem.

He invokes for this, what the Israelis call the Law of Entry. This, enacted in 1952, was aimed at people of foreign nationality wishing to obtain a residence permit in Israel. After the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967 and the annexation of this territory, the Israeli authorities decided to apply this law to Palestinians living in the eastern part of the city, “offering” them the same status as foreigners. , namely to acquire the status of permanent resident! A status which, moreover, is not automatically transmissible to his children or to a non-resident spouse and can be canceled at the discretion of the Ministry of the Interior. Best of all, Palestinians with permanent resident status can apply for Israeli citizenship. What hardly any do. First, because it would be recognizing the occupation and sharing the idea that East Jerusalem would belong to Israel. Then, acquiring this nationality requires an oath of allegiance to Israel, the occupying power. Since 1995, numerous revocations of residence status have taken place under several pretexts, including arguing that the primary residence was falsely Jerusalem or that they had been absent for too long. The construction of the wall also placed many families outside the new boundaries of Jerusalem who ended up arbitrarily in the West Bank. Other cancellations have taken place for failure to meet the “minimum obligation of loyalty to the State of Israel”.

The Israeli minister believes that Salah Hamouri is using his position as a resident of Israel to act against that state. He evokes his sentence to seven years in prison but also relies on the administrative detention of one year (in 2018-2019) while no trial has taken place and the files being secret, no one officially knows why the one who is now a human rights lawyer was locked up. We can also notice that this minister, Aryé Deri, born in 1959 in Marrakech, in Morocco, denies to Salah Hamouri, born in 1985 in Jerusalem, in Palestine therefore, to live on the land where he was born!

Suffice to say that if this measure is applied, that the permanent resident status is canceled, Salah Hamouri will be forced to leave Palestine. Indeed, according to the Oslo accords, the Palestinians in Jerusalem do not depend on the Palestinian Authority but on Israel. Clearly, they are not recognized as Palestinians. Any settlement other than Jerusalem where anyone is not Israeli, including Ramallah, therefore requires obtaining a visa from Israel. Who can therefore refuse. This is already the case for the wife of Salah Hamouri who can no longer go to Israel or the Palestinian territories by virtue of a discriminatory decision.

As the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted in an article published on its website in 2017: “Resident revocations often force Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem – who are yet in theory protected by the obligations of any occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention – to leave the territory in which they live. This constitutes forced transfers when they cause displacement to other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories and deportations when displacement occurs outside the country. The Convention authorizes such measures only on a temporary basis in the event of “imperative military reasons” (art. 49). “

Israel, which arrested Salah Hamouri again on June 30 when he was in a medical center for a Coronavirus test, was forced to release him under international pressure, testifying to an empty case of evidence. The solution found is now to prevent Salah Hamouri from staying. Without his permanent resident card, his only identity document is his French passport. And here is once again the “Law of Entry” which would apply to a man who was born there and always lived there! He has thirty days to counter this political measure.