Israeli citizens’ trust in their government is at its lowest level in 20 yearss, as indicated in a survey published this Monday.

After the war in Gaza unleashed by the terrorist attack carried out on the 7th by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israeli territory and in which they died 1,400 people and 222 were kidnappedonly 20.5 percent of those surveyed indicate that they continue to trust the government of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahuto manage the current crisis.

According to the survey, carried out by the Israel Democracy Institute, only 20.5 percent of Jewish Israelis and 7.5 percent of Arab Israelis surveyed have expressed confidence in the Executive led by Netanyahu and considered the most right-wing in the history of Israel.

In June, these populations expressed 28 percent and 18 percent support, respectively.



Regarding the possibility of the Israeli Government negotiating with Hamas to obtain the release of the hostages, 17.5 percent of those surveyed believe that negotiations should be negotiated now, even if it means stopping the fighting; 32 percent maintain that negotiations should be held even if there is fighting, compared to 14 percent who believe that negotiations can only be carried out at the end of the war and 23.5 percent who believe that negotiations should not be negotiated under any circumstances. .

On the other hand, the survey shows the confusion and division that exists in Israeli society regarding whether the Government has a clear plan of action for the next phases of the war.

In this sense, only 8 percent of those surveyed expressed their complete confidence that the government has a concrete action plan; 35 percent say they believe there is a plan, 15 percent maintain that no such plan exists and 32 percent have doubts about its existence.

On the other hand, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported this Monday that three members of Netanyahu’s cabinet whose names have not been provided are considering resigning, in response to the inability of the government and the security system to prevent what happened on October 7 and manage its consequences.

