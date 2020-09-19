‘Corona’, by the Sudanese doctor and rapper Gadoora, was the star song of ‘The Last Supper’. This is how they baptized in the Pizza Pop of the First Station in Jerusalem the evening prior to the second confinement and the party lasted until well into the early hours of yesterday.

Since the government approved this measure, the Israelis had almost a week to prepare and considering that the restrictions would fully affect the day of the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana), many decided to advance family dinners to Thursday. Everything that the authorities intend to avoid with limitations such as the prohibition of meeting more than ten people in a closed place, happened twenty-four hours before.

The bar area of ​​the holy city, on Yafa Street, also dressed up for a party, an image similar to that experienced in Tel Aviv, where clubs and discos were packed. In the coastal city there was also a demonstration to protest against the government’s management of the pandemic. It was “the last call to stop an unjustified confinement that only harms the population”, according to the organizers, who put up a large banner that read the slogan ‘An epidemic of lies!’

The shouts of the protest did not reach the ears of a Benyamin Netanyahu who, back from the signing of the agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Washington, addressed the nation to justify a decision taken because “the health system has taken the red flag. We have done everything to try to find a balance between health needs and financial needs, but we are witnessing a worrying increase in infections and serious illnesses in the last two days.

5,000 infections daily



The bars and restaurants were full and families got together while the prime minister spoke on television and the Ministry of Health gave the number of infections for the day, which, for another day, was above 5,000.

That night of partying gave way to a morning of frantic shopping in markets and shopping centers, also full, until at two o’clock in the afternoon a confinement that will last at least three weeks and during the that schools and all those stores that are not essential will be closed. The objective of the authorities is to reduce from 5,000 to 1,000 those infected per day.

This new confinement started in the midst of great confusion due to the lack of clarity in the restrictions. The prohibition to move five hundred meters from home was extended to a thousand and the approved text is as complex as it is permissive.

Some of the directors of health centers who sounded the alarm because the epidemic was out of control, such as Erez Berenbaum of the Assuta hospital in Ashdod, criticized in the media “the lack of clarity of the rules”. Even one of the most important newspapers in Israel, the ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’, headlined five columns ‘This is no way to close a country’.

The 7,000 police officers and state soldiers will have a tough job ahead of them to explain to citizens whether or not they are complying with the rules of confinement that has little to do with the one they experienced last March.