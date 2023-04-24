For protesters, change would weaken the Supreme Court; protests are held days before the country’s 75th anniversary

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel on Saturday (April 22, 2023) to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its judicial reform plan. The demonstrations, which have taken place weekly since the beginning of the year, are held days before the country’s 75th birthday, which is celebrated on May 14.

The State was founded in 1948. However, the holiday in honor of the date this year should be affected after the country became the scene of protests led by the opposition and a large part of the Israelis.

The government’s proposed judicial reform attempts to change the process for appointing and removing Supreme Court judges, increasing the government’s influence in the judicial system. For protesters, the proposal would actually be aimed at weakening the Supreme Court, the system of checks and balances of institutions and poses a threat to democracy.

During the acts, demonstrators held banners written “crime minister” about the image of Netanyahu. According to Associated Pressthousands of officers in the Armed Forces’ elite reserve units have said they will refuse to report for duty.

The project was approved in 1st round by the Knesset on 13 February. Another 2 rounds of voting in Parliament would still be needed.

On February 21, the Legislative Assembly voted to go ahead with the reform. The text was approved by 63 votes in favor and 47 against, with no abstentions. On the 22nd of the same month, the House approved the project in preliminary reading and it was sent to the Constitution, Law and Justice Commission, where it is discussed before returning to Parliament to be sanctioned.

Israel’s prime minister’s attempts to make changes to the judiciary have already drawn criticism from US President Joe Biden. In March, the US leader said he would not invite Netanyahu to the White House anytime soon and that the prime minister “I shouldn’t continue down this path”.

The statement provoked a response from Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister said that “Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions based on the will of its people and not based on pressure from outside, including the best of friends.”, referring to Biden.

On March 19, the 2 leaders spoke by phone and Biden asked Netanyahu to meet “A Consensus on Judiciary Reform”.