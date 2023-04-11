The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced Monday that he will keep Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his position, after several days of a sharp rise in tension that included violent clashes in several regions of the country.

During his speech, the president accused the previous Executive of having shown weakness before his enemies, who he said were also emboldened by the current protest movement in the country against judicial reform, especially by the Threats from Reserve Soldiers Not to Serve in the Army until this legislation was cancelled.

After the press conference, hundreds of protesters in Tel Aviv took to the streets to demand against the prime minister’s accusations towards the opposition.

“Gallant will remain in his position and will continue to work for the protection of Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said, thus reversing the decision to dismiss the minister, announced last Sunday, March 26, and postponed days later after massive protests.

(Also: Netanyahu cancels dismissal of his Defense Minister amid wave of violence)

Since that day, there have been exchanges of fire between the Israeli Army and Palestinian or pro-Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to attacks in the West Bank and Tel Aviv.

In this context, Netanyahu pointed out that Israel is facing a “terrorist assault” and warned that his Army is prepared to “act on all fronts.” against all those who want to harm him. Something that did not please his opponents, who demonstrated against the accusations of the Israeli prime minister.

These incidents follow several days of violence in the area, where there has been a significant rise in tension since last Wednesdaytriggered by clashes between the Israeli Police and Palestinian faithful in the holy Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

(Keep reading: Israeli army attacks Syria ‘in response’ to three missile launches)

“We will repel threats and defeat our enemies. We have done it in the past and we will do it again.” warned Netanyahu, who vowed to “re-establish the power of deterrence” of Israel in the face of attacks like those of these days and “repair the damage inherited” from the previous government.

A protester covers her face with a sign against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a march against a bill limiting the power of the judiciary in that country.

Tensions in Israel continue

We will repel threats and defeat our enemies. We’ve done it in the past and we’ll do it again See also Government, Draghi yells: "Find another one. We're not here to warm the chair."

In the midst of the tensions, the conflict in the occupied West Bank is added, where Israeli security forces arrested five Palestinians on Tuesday which, according to the Army, were planning an imminent attack.

(Also: International community calls for calm after escalation between Israelis and Palestinians)

“Army soldiers, together with the internal security service (Shin Bet) and the Border Police, they arrested a terrorist cell in Jenin that he planned to carry out an attack in the immediate term,” a military spokesman said.

In addition, he specified that the troops “confiscated ammunition and military equipment” and added that during the operation “the forces opened fire at armed men who shot at them and threw an explosive device at them.”

Israeli security forces evict Palestinian Muslim worshipers sitting in the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, “Large forces stormed the neighborhoods of the city and the immediate vicinity of the refugee camp of Jenin and deployed snipers on the rooftops.

(Read: Attack in Tel Aviv leaves an Italian dead and five tourists injured)

Israel has a dangerous open front from within, with the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, who lives its most violent start to the year since the Second Intifadawith a strengthening of the militia movement and the emergence of new groups supported by Hamas, in addition to the increase in attacks.

So far this year, 94 Palestinians have been killed in violent incidents with Israel. -many militants in armed confrontations during military raids- and 18 have done so on the Israeli side, most of them victims of Palestinian attacks, three of them minor.

Netanyahu had already been facing great internal tension these days due to the opposition to the judicial reform promoted by his governmentwhich he decided to freeze in the hope of garnering more support.

(More news: What is behind the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians?)

Among the consequences of this political crisis was the dismissal at the end of March of Minister Gallant, who had asked to stop the judicial reform, which, according to its detractors, undermines the independence of the judiciary from the legislature.

EFE