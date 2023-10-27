Videos of Israelis ridiculing residents of the Gaza Strip are being circulated on TikTok.

Videos in which Israelis laugh at people in the Gaza Strip have begun to circulate on the social network TikTok. The content authors portray Palestinian mothers who have lost their children as a result of shelling as pretenders, and also joke about the fact that residents of the region do not have access to water and electricity.

Israeli blogger accuses Palestinian mothers of deception

In mid-October, a video by Israeli blogger and special effects artist Eva Cohen, who ridiculed Palestinian mothers, caused a great stir online. In the published video she sits in a hijab with a bloody face, holds a doll representing a lifeless child, and asks for help. The influencer then shows how she applied powder and ketchup to her face before filming the scene to make it look like she was under fire.

The blogger was criticized by American journalist Rafael Shimunov. “While bombs are falling on Palestinians in Gaza, Israelis like Eva Cohen dress up as Arabs and take to TikTok to say that Palestinian mothers are faking their deaths,” he wrote on social media site X (formerly Twitter). . Other users agreed with him. “It’s horrible”, – stated commentator under the nickname Yuh-Line Niou.

See also In Britain, Johnson was called a political corpse “She [Коэн] believes that the photographs coming from Gaza are fake? Absolutely disgusting”, “This is probably the most offensive thing I’ve ever seen”, “It’s crazy that these people [израильтянам] there is not enough sympathy, given what happened to them in World War II,” wrote users of the social network X in the comments under the blogger’s video.

TikTok makes fun of the fact that Gazans have no water and electricity

Cohen wasn’t the only one to mock Palestinians on TikTok. For example, a blogger with the nickname danaraz.makeup posted a video of her laughing at the fact that residents of the Gaza Strip have no water or electricity. In the video, the girl boasts that she can take a shower, unlike Palestinians, and also turn on the lights at home and use the air conditioner.

More and more Israeli (…) content creators are participating in activities ridiculing Palestinians in Gaza for not having water or electricity. And you want us to feel sorry for them – Hadi Nasrallah, social network user X

User Noya Cohen in a comic video showed how women in the Gaza Strip, under fire, put on makeup and choose accessories to leave the house. In other videos bloggers parody Palestinians. For the videos, they draw on a unibrow, make their teeth black and wear hijabs.

There’s a special place in hell for those Israeli influencers who mock Palestinians s0f111aasocial network user X

At the same time, these videos are no longer available on TikTok: the administration blocks such publications for violating the rules of the platform.

Rumors have appeared online that bloggers are promised money for supporting Israel.

At the same time online appeared reports that bloggers are receiving monetary rewards for publicly supporting Israel online. “Your voice can help people learn the truth about what is happening in Israel and the war on terrorism,” reads the message, allegedly sent to influencers on behalf of the Israeli authorities.

Gaza Strip emergency workers work at the site of Israeli strikes on residential buildings Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

TikTok blogger with the nickname YourFavoriteGuy, whose account has 2.9 million subscribers, toldthat the Zionist organization promised him five thousand dollars if he spoke positively about Israel on his blog.

I’ve seen other bloggers talk about being offered money to support Israel and I think it’s absolutely disgusting. I will never agree to make money off the Palestinians’ grief YourFavoriteGuyTikTok blogger

In a comment on his video, one user stated that he received the same offer. “They promised me $750, and I don’t even blog anymore,” colintiller shared his experience.