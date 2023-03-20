On the verge of the start of the Muslim festival of Ramadan, Israelis and Palestinians reached an agreement this Sunday, March 19, to avoid any type of altercation in the holy places of Jerusalem. In addition, they reaffirmed the agreements reached at the Aqaba meeting that they held last month where they promised to de-escalate the conflict.

The agreement reached on Sunday between Israelis and Palestinians to try to curb the violence emphasized the need to prevent any sudden disruption to Jerusalem’s holy sites ahead of the start of Ramadan later in the week.

Following the talks that took place in Egypt, a joint statement was issued, attended by officials from the host country, the United States and Jordan, where they reconfirmed the commitments made at the Aqaba meeting on February 26. Among them, the Israeli promise to remove from the discussion table, for four months, the creation of new settlements.

At the Jordanian meeting in Aqaba, the first of its kind in years, it was not possible to stop the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank despite promises from both parties. This Sunday they spoke about them again in the Egyptian tourist center of Sharm el-Sheikh and “agreed to establish a mechanism to stop and counteract violence, incitement and inflammatory statements and actions.”

The parties to the talks also “emphasized the need for both Israelis and Palestinians to actively prevent any action that would disturb the sanctity” of Jerusalem’s holy sites, according to the joint statement.

Palestinians wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military incursion in the West Bank city of Nablus, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, February 22, 2023. Israeli and Palestinian officials meet at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el Sheikh in an attempt to ease tensions between the two sides and stem the spiral of violence ahead of a sensitive holiday period beginning this week. The meeting on Sunday March 19 was the second attempt by the parties, led by their regional allies Egypt and Jordan, as well as the United States, to end a year of spasms of violence. © AP – Adel Hana

In other years, in the middle of the Muslim holy festival of Ramadan, there were clashes between the Israeli Police and Palestinians, in the surroundings of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam, and which is revered as the Temple Mount for the Jews. This year Ramadan coincides with the Judaism Easter and the Christian Easter.

Since previous agreements, Jews can visit the site, but cannot pray on the site, although in recent years the number of visitors has grown, with some praying in silence.

In 2021, the presence of Jews carrying Israeli flags served to light the fuse that sparked an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, which de facto controls the Gaza Strip.

In 2022, Israeli forces were responsible for the deaths of some 200 Palestinian fighters and civilians, and detained thousands in the West Bank. The Palestinians caused the death of 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians.

The occupied West Bank has been in the midst of attacks in recent months. Israeli military have carried out almost daily incursions, in addition to seeing an increase in violence by Jewish settlers, amid Palestinian attacks.

This Sunday, a Palestinian gunman in the town of Huwuara in the city of Nablus opened fire on an Israeli couple who was in their car, one of the occupants of the vehicle was injured. The Israeli Army released a photo of the vehicle showing the windshield riddled with bullet holes. In addition, he assured that the wounded man and the Israeli troops opened fire and hit the assailant, who was later arrested.

From the Gaza Strip, Hamas ruled that the attack was a natural response to the constant Israeli offensives in the area.

This incident brought to mind a similar event that occurred in the same city that took place while the Aqaba talks were being held. A man belonging to the Hamas group killed two settlers who were in a car. Settlers responded, setting houses and cars on fire, killing at least one Palestinian.

Hamas, against the talks

The Hamas group, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and several Western countries and which governs the Gaza Strip de facto, condemned the Palestinian Authority for participating in the meetings in Egypt.

Hamas ruled that the Israeli government “is intensifying” its aggression against the Palestinian people.

A Palestinian protester holds a national flag as he walks past burning tires during a small protest called by Hamas east of Gaza City, along the border with Israel, on March 19, 2023, against a meeting in Egypt between Israeli representatives. and Palestinians along with Jordanian and US officials “to restore calm.” © AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

For his part, Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (OPL) called for the protection of “the rights” of the Palestinian people “to freedom and independence” and assured that they will continue to demand the end of “the continued Israeli aggression.”

According to a senior Israeli official, the parties in Egypt renewed commitments to the agreements reached in Aqaba.

The Palestinian goal

After the creation of the Israeli state in 1948, the Palestinian people seek to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as the capital, territories that Israel captured in the 1967 war.

Since then, peace talks have been held. Some that have been suspended since 2014. According to the Palestinians, Israel has undermined the chances of reaching an agreement by expanding Jewish settlements on occupied land.

The right-leaning and ultra-right-leaning government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized nine Jewish settler settlements in the West Bank ahead of the Aqaba talks. In addition, he announced the construction of new houses in the settlements already built.

Netanyahu appeared to downplay Aqaba’s commitments and said he would not stop construction, possibly so as not to lose the support of far-right lawmakers in his coalition. This, at a time when the controversial judicial reform proposed by the prime minister is at the center of the debate.

The United States, through Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, said it hoped Israel would ease tensions in the West Bank and that the Biden Administration was concerned about settler violence against Palestinians.

With Reuters and AP