In 2020, after a terrible explosion shook Beirut and there was talk of large-scale terrorist attacks, Lebanese stand-up comedienne Carmen Chraim answered the question of how she managed to go on stage every night to make jokes without knowing her fate of one’s own country: “You have to try,” she said laconically. “To stop means to declare defeat.” The way she has Etgar Keret to continue trying goes from humorous literature, which for him becomes a private matter, his very personal shield from the uncertainty and violence that he has seen explode too many times on the margins and in the cities of his country, Israel. Transforming the incomprehensible absurdity of an existence on the edge of conflict into humor is his weapon. The only one who, as a convinced pacifist, allows himself.

I would ask her how it’s going, but…

«It’s all very unstable. When a war begins, time expands and if I think back to the first twenty-four hours after the attacks I have the feeling that four months have actually passed. From the moment the terrorists broke into the kibbutzim of Kfar Aza to the moment they announced the first ten victims, my hair turned gray.”

Is it the uncertainty that wears her out?

«More than anything else the sense of uselessness».

Impotence?

«No, no, just useless. Ninety percent of us are useless. I read somewhere that during the First World War there were some lookouts on hot air balloons: they spent hours simply observing what was happening at the front, without going down. The weekly suicide rate among them was higher in percentage than that among soldiers in the trenches. Well, in Israel this is the case for those who live outside the Gaza Strip at the moment. We are on hot air balloons and we observe.”

Not a great show, I guess…

«The truth is that we don’t see anything happening in real time. We wait for something to happen, but nothing moves. War for us is like this: if we are not under direct attack we spend our time in front of the television, we tell ourselves that we must stay informed, that we cannot divert our attention, and we find ourselves immersed in all this pain, this worry, this anxiety, without anything actually happening that involves us directly.”

Is there really nothing you can do?

«There are those who accept their status as lookouts in football and those who try to rebel. When after the first attack the wounded called for help from their hiding places in the bushes, there were those who took the car and, unarmed, went to help them. He risked his life for people he didn’t know.”

Where did this spontaneous impulse come from, in your opinion?

«It was something automatic. The energy of those who took to the streets in recent months and years to protest against Netanyahu has somehow condensed and solidified in the urgency of doing something practical when all the government’s mistakes have expressed themselves in a tangible tragedy. They wanted to help, save, demonstrate that the protest has a practical implication.”

It’s the opposite of revenge…

“Exact. Not revenge, but compassion. Practicality that goes beyond war.”

And do you feel this urgency?

“Continuously! But I have to say – and I admit it openly because you are not Israeli and you are not my wife – that what I do doesn’t seem very useful to me.”

Meaning what?

«I just returned from a few hours of volunteering in a hospice. Some of the guests are elderly, others very elderly. Many of them lost some grandchildren or great-grandchildren in the war. They have a lot of difficulty following the anti-missile procedures, so I stay there with them waiting and in the meantime we talk, so if the siren sounds I can help them. And every now and then I go to read to the children of the evacuated kibbutzim. I find myself sitting in a corner with a five-year-old girl who perhaps saw half of her classmates disappear the day before, joking around. I don’t think it’s very useful for practical purposes, but it makes me feel like I’m not one of the lookouts on the balloons.”

It all seems very useful to me, actually…

«It is on a personal level, not a community one. It’s as if I help one person at a time to step away for a moment. And help me do the same.”

Doesn’t it seem important to you?

«If you add up many of these experiences, it becomes so. I grew up in a community made up mostly of recent immigrants. My parents, both Holocaust survivors, were among the few Europeans; therefore, they kept asking my mother to come and talk about her experience. She always refused. She said, “I lived through the Holocaust, I don’t work for the Holocaust.” I imagine that this is what distracting yourself is for, to shake off the tragedy.”

Does it also have to do with personal identity?

«Undoubtedly. From the moment we begin to always identify with the victims seeking revenge, we are transfigured as human beings. This is the feeling that largely afflicts Israel: the idea that a wrong suffered must be washed away with blood. This is why moments of normality are so precious. They are alternative memories, which go beyond victimhood.”

I imagine that writing is out of the question…

“No not at all. Right now I’m a little less than a human being. Almost a human being, but not a full human being.”

And does he need all his humanity to write?

«Writing requires time and concentration. There might be time, but concentration is a completely different thing. I should be able to sit and reflect, process, have my mind clear of facts that have nothing to do with my work. At this moment I can only count on short moments, useful for taking a breath.”

What is it that divides time?

“All. The need for news, the constant awareness that in five minutes I might have to wake up my son because the siren sounds, that in ten minutes someone might call me to go and donate blood. It’s like constantly living in the present, which causes the present to no longer exist. And to write you have to be present in the present, in a certain sense.”

Sometimes it is said that humor is a weapon to exorcise tragedy…

«There is one thing that I think, especially regarding Jewish humor, and that I hope emerges well from my work: humor is the weapon of the weak. The strong, those who have power, don’t need it. Because they can arbitrarily change what they don’t like, they can bend reality at their discretion. If you don’t have this power there are two things you can do: give up or joke about it.”

And what do you get?

«It is a way of affirming that even if reality is adverse, we are not subjected to it. Think about how many jokes there are about death: if we defeated death there would no longer be any need to joke about it. Students make fun of their teachers because they judge them, but teachers have no reason to make fun of students.”

Is it a way to transcend violence?

«It is the most valid alternative. My favorite humor writer is Sayed Kashua, a Palestinian Jew, because he’s on the wrong side twice. He is a minority for the Palestinians, being Jewish, and an enemy for the Israelis, being Palestinian. He has no other means of protecting himself other than his own humor.”

Which notoriously slides under blind arrogance…

«There’s a little story I really like, it’s not funny, but I think it confirms my theory. We are in the times of pogroms in Russia. A Jew is walking on a narrow sidewalk and passes a Cossack. The Cossack attacks him: “I will not step off the sidewalk and walk in the mud to give way to an insignificant piece of shit.” The Jew then steps off the sidewalk into the mud. He looks at it and replies: “Strange, I always do it!” ».

It’s not true that it’s not funny…

«It’s old fashioned, let’s say. But the point for me is that the Jew will have returned home with dirty trousers, but with the intact pride of someone who has won a battle.”

And the Cossack?

“He probably didn’t understand it.”

So is humor important these days?

“Fundamental. Especially on a private level, also because often the jokes that are generated in a difficult period can seem wrong, disrespectful, and maybe they are. It would be better not to disclose them.”

Why?

“Well, they’re ways to get by individually. To overcome fear in the family, for example. There’s an idiotic joke I always make to my wife when she sounds the missile siren. I take her hand and say, “Don’t worry, if you don’t survive I will start a new life with a much younger woman and we will name our first daughter after you.” She’s good for us, not for everyone.”

Your son is eighteen, right?

“Almost. He has six months ahead of his compulsory military service.”

Are you worried?

«Since he was born. Another stupid joke I always made to my wife, referring to our son, was: “Don’t worry, by the time he is old enough to serve the country, a country will no longer exist.” Now she’s starting to throw it in my face. When the attacks of recent days began she said to me: “I’ve always told you that you’re not funny”.

Is there a point when you stop trying to joke about it?

«When you stop trying, you die. Life itself is a failed attempt: you live trying to conquer it and then you die. If you don’t even try, you take away the meaning of the whole experiment.”

Do you think anything will change in the perception of the left and Israeli pacifism?

«I think something has already changed, first of all in the definition of right and left. After Netanyahu’s escalation of absurdity, violence and arrogance, when I go to demonstrations I find myself more and more often in the company of people against whom I had protested. People I would undoubtedly have called fascists. Ministers, members of parliament. So it’s no longer a question of right or left, it’s all boiled down to whether or not they consider themselves superior to the Palestinians. It’s barbaric.”

Can you give me a practical example?

«The left has always been in favor of the two-state solution to the Palestinian question. Now, if anyone asks me, I answer that before thinking about the two states I would like to have someone in parliament who was not Islamophobic or racist, to begin with. Because coexistence is undoubtedly desirable, but we should first get rid of hatred.”

In all its forms…

“Exact. I would like to see understanding at a political level for everyone’s reasons, for everyone’s rights. I would like laws against homophobia to be made and for homophobic ones not to pass, for example. It’s as if we are all passengers in a car that is about to go off the road and we wonder if we are still going in the right direction. First it would be better not to crash.”

Where does this continuous sense of emergency come from?

«There is something I wrote some time ago, during the anti-colonial protests: all my life I have been afraid that Israel would annex the occupied territories and I didn’t realize when the territories annexed Israel».

What does it mean?

«That the brutality, the xenophobia, the racism that characterizes the settlers’ feeling towards the Palestinians is now everywhere. The language that was reserved by the settlers towards the Palestinians is now extended to those who protest, they say that the police are not violent enough towards us. Now, because most of us are not with Netanyahu, we are all Palestinians. All traitors.”

How will it end?

«I’ve always wondered that. Can I conclude with a quote from my father?”.

Certainly…

«When I was little I asked him, with the innocence of children: “Dad, do you think the Holocaust was the worst time of your life?”. He replied: “In life there are no better or worse periods, only easy periods and difficult periods. And I learned that the easy times are the most fun, but that unfortunately it is from the difficult times that you learn something.” These are very difficult times, but we Israelis are learning a lot about ourselves.”