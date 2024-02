Former spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry recalled the crisis between the two countries in 2014 due to the government's statements about Israel. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Secom

The former spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yigal Palmor, stated this Monday (19) that more than half of Brazilians support the Israeli action against the Hamas terrorist attack, committed in October last year, in contrast to President Luiz's statements Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) against the country.

Palmor was the author of the famous expression “diplomatic dwarf”, coined in 2014 after Brazil recalled the Brazilian ambassador to Tel Aviv in another crisis involving Israel and Hamas.

In a post on social media, Yigal Palmor commented on Lula's most recent speech, which compared the Israeli counterattack against Hamas with the Holocaust, reproducing an excerpt from a survey carried out in November last year by the Real Time Big Data institute shortly after of the beginning of the conflict.

The survey shows that 66% of Brazilians agree with Israel's reaction, and that 77% disagree with Lula's position that Israel is committing terrorist acts in Gaza.

“73% want Brazil to officially define Hamas as a terrorist organization,” Palmor followed in the post (see in full).

Palmor is no longer part of the Israeli government, and now works in an agency that encourages Jewish immigration to the country. The former spokesperson's reaction occurred shortly after the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared Lula “persona non grata” in the country for speech considered anti-Semitic until he recanted.

The president's special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, told People's Gazette that Lula will not recant, so much so that he called ambassador Frederico Meyer back to the country and called on his Israeli counterpart in Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, to provide clarifications.

The crisis was triggered by a statement by the president that equated the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip does not exist at any other historical moment, in fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” stated Lula.