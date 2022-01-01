Sources said that the Israeli warplanes targeted sites west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to local media, the Israeli warplanes fired light bombs, followed by raids on targets west of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia sources reported renewed artillery shelling on sites adjacent to the Israeli border in the northern Gaza Strip.



And the Israeli radio had announced that Chief of Staff, Aviv Kohavi, intends to chair a security meeting, to assess the situation with the Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the Strip that fell off the coast of Tel Aviv into the sea.