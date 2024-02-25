Israel's war cabinet decided to send a delegation to Qatar in the coming days to indirectly negotiate with the Islamist group Hamas a truce in the Gaza Strip and a new exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, despite the tensions generated by the draft of the plan for the post-war period, presented by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. It is expected that the proposal will reach Hamas and, if accepted, that an agreement will be reached before March 10, the start of Ramadan.

In the coming days, a delegation from Israel's war cabinet will arrive in Qatar to indirectly negotiate with the Islamist group Hamas a truce in the Gaza Strip and a new exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to Egyptian security sources.

This occurs after the heads of the intelligence services of Israel, the United States and Egypt, as well as Qatari officials, held a meeting in Paris on Saturday, February 25, where they defined the terms of a new agreement.

The document must now be presented to Hamas for consideration. The new draft contemplates a six-week truce and the release of some 40 hostages in exchange for the release of between 200 and 300 Palestinian prisoners.

Rafah remains on alert

“We are working to obtain another scheme for the release of our hostages, as well as to complete the elimination of Hamas battalions in Rafah. That is why I sent a delegation to Paris and tonight we will discuss the next steps in the negotiations,” he said last night in his account of X the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

And this week he will convene the cabinet again to approve operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population from this city, in the south of the Gaza Strip, which has one and a half million Palestinian refugees, according to reports from the UN, and that this weekend it continued to receive air attacks.

“There was a loud explosion, so I went down and saw dead bodies and the whole world was upside down and people were carrying out the dead. They were small children, women,” said Hassan Ishta, a woman resident of Rafah, who survived the Israeli offensive this Saturday, February 24.

Thus, Palestinians continue to live among sirens and explosions. There is no safe place. In the north and center of the Strip, the land occupation continues; In the south, attacks are constant and they are frightened by what appears to be an imminent Israeli military incursion into Rafah.

Negotiations for a ceasefire

Although tension grew with the controversial “day after” plan that Israel announced last Friday, this weekend there was talk of a second truce, four months after the war began. As happened in November 2023, when the temporary truce was agreed, which allowed the release of 100 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

This time, the United States, Qatar and Egypt are leading the negotiations. Representatives of this process have pointed out a stagnation due to differences that have not yet been resolved.

This weekend an Israeli delegation that had traveled to Paris for new talks on a hostage deal returned. Hamas did not participate in this session.





02:09 © France 24

After the recent meeting, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said that “the delegation has returned from Paris, there is probably room to move towards an agreement.” Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, mentioned that they would now discuss the “next steps in the negotiations.”

The intention is for the agreement to be reached before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which will begin on March 10. Which coincides with the maximum deadline given by Israel, otherwise it would begin the ground operation in Rafah.

The group that leads Gaza has reiterated that one of the conditions to achieve an agreement is the humanitarian situation: “As long as Gazans continue to suffer hunger and displacement and cannot return to their homes in the north, it makes no sense to talk about any truce,” it says. .

The day after plan

Benjamin Netanyahu had said he had no interest in controlling the enclave at the beginning of his offensive in Gaza, following Hamas's armed incursion into Israel on October 7, but now Israel's prime minister has presented his proposal to his war cabinet to the future of Gaza, a plan for when the war against Hamas ends, which he calls the “morning after.”

Their goal: maintain security control over all Palestinian areas. His proposal includes control of the West Bank and foresees that Gaza will be governed by a group of Palestinians, without specifying how this selection will be carried out, but that “they will not be identified with countries or entities that support terrorism and will not receive payments from them.”

Netanyahu presents post-war plan for Gaza and sparks criticism





01:26 © France 24

The document includes a proposal for the reconstruction of the Strip, almost entirely destroyed by the Israeli offensive. However, it has two conditions to begin work: demilitarization and deradicalization in the medium term.

Furthermore, it includes the “unilateral rejection” of the creation of a Palestinian State.

A plan meaning occupation?

Although Netanyahu is not referring to an occupation, Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, told Reuters that this is his real intention to avoid any future threat to Israel's security.

Regarding the appointment of a group of Palestinians to govern the territories, Panikoff believes that any final technocratic and administrative group of individuals will have no legitimacy in Gaza. “It will immediately be seen as simply supporting the Israeli will. And we've seen how poorly that works everywhere it's tried.”

Even the United States, Israel's main ally, has opposed the plan to occupy Gaza and several of its authorities have expressed concerns about the plan presented by Netanyahu. The international community has done the same and warned that these “security measures” by Israel will make it more difficult to reach a two-state solution.

For the Palestinian authorities, the plan is not viable. “This document has no basis in reality or any practical reflection, because the reality in Gaza and the reality for the Palestinians will be determined by the Palestinians themselves,” responded Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official.

The Palestinian National Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, emphasized that the plan is doomed to failure if it does not prioritize a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, pressure on Netanyahu's government is growing in the streets of his country. “If there is no plan (for an exchange deal) until Ramadan, we will miss the opportunity and lose precious time, which will lead to a procession of coffins for all our loved ones,” said Shahar Levy, son of Eitan Levy. whose body is in the hands of Hamas.



Police use water cannon to disperse protesters during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the militant group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 AP – Ohad Zwigenberg

Like him, thousands of people have joined a demonstration that takes place week after week in Tel Aviv, demanding the immediate release of all hostages.

With Reuters, AP, AFP.