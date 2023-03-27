In Israel, the chairman of the Histadrut general labor federation, Arnon Bar-David, on March 27 announced the end of the general strike that began on the same day in the country.

According to state radio Kan, this decision was taken after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the decision to ratify the judicial reform.

Earlier on March 27, it was reported that Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed to postpone the adoption of a law on judicial reform at least until the summer. In addition, the prime minister agreed that the formation of the civil national guard, the creation of which Ben-Gvir is seeking, will be approved at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

At the same time, Netanyahu urged the protesters to behave responsibly and avoid violence.

Protests have been going on in Israel since the beginning of the year. They are against the new Netanyahu government and its judicial reform, which should give the Knesset (Israel’s legislature) more control over the judiciary. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.

In March, the protests escalated into spontaneous demonstrations. The situation escalated, and the police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Amid ongoing protests, clashes with police and detentions of demonstrators, Defense Minister Yoav Galant called on Netanyahu to suspend judicial reform in order to open a window for dialogue with the people. However, the prime minister dismissed the minister.

In turn, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog demanded that the government immediately stop the procedure for passing judicial reform, which, according to him, worries people and threatens security, the economy and society.

Sergei Melkonyan, a research fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Applied Political Research, on March 27, in a conversation with Izvestia, indicated that the situation in Israel could escalate further if a clash with Palestinians occurs against the backdrop of protests against judicial reform.