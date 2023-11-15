Program makes fun of the extremist group’s arguments and mentions the use of civilians as human shields during the conflict

Israeli comedy show “Eretz Nehederet” from the media group Keshet, mocked the media coverage of the armed conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. The program aired on Tuesday (14.Nov.2023).

The sketch satirizes the group’s arguments and simulates an interview with a news anchor. BBCdirectly from London, with the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.

During the program, the actress who plays a journalist, called “Rachel”, defines the group members as “freedom fighters” and the actor who plays Sinwar corrects her and says they are also “freedom rapists” It is “butchers of freedom”.

“The situation in Gaza is terrible. All innocent civilians are fleeing the city. So, we are left without protection”, says the actor. The actress adds: “Without any human shields!”.

In the sketch, Sinwar’s character also states that Hamas is becoming “no rockets” and questions how the group will “kill Jews” that way.

It is also possible to hear the sound effect of a child crying during the program, in reference to the babies that were supposedly killed by Hamas. Days after the conflict began, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released images of babies killed during the group’s attack.

“You could ask him [o bebê] stay quiet? […] Look, it’s really difficult to conduct an interview with this noisy kidnapped baby.”says the anchor, who suggests that the child would be “torturing” Sinwar sleep deprived due to crying.

The program was subtitled by an X user (former Twitter).

Watch (2min50s):

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israeli humorous program mocks BBC coverage What would an exclusive interview with the leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, be like with the British broadcaster BBC? “The situation in Gaza is terrible! All innocent civilians fled. So we are without protection!” “All… pic.twitter.com/w3X6T1ryCd — Tarciso Morais (@TarcisoRenova) November 14, 2023

Also watch the full video (3min22s):

In a publication made in Instagramthe actor who plays Sinwar, Eli Finish, stated that half of the production cried when the sound of the baby crying was played. “I’m happy the program is online. If we don’t make an impact, maybe we can laugh a little.”he declared.

The program still uses the word “Zionist” to refer to Israelis. Zionist is the term to designate those who support the political and ideological movement that defends the creation of a Jewish State in Israel. It derives from “Zion”, in reference to Mount Zion, in Jerusalem, which has a symbolic meaning for Judaism.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

The conflict has intensified since the Palestinian group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. When claiming authorship of the action, he stated that it was a response to “Zionist aggression”. The Israeli government has declared war and carries out retaliatory operations.

As of Thursday (Nov 9), the death toll in the conflict between Israel and Hamas was 11,903. Of these, 10,473 dead are Palestinians and 1,430 are Israelis.

Since October 7, Gaza has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel’s siege of the territory, controlled by Hamas. Some humanitarian aid trucks are entering the border with Egypt, loaded with food and medicine. However, non-governmental organizations say the quantity is insufficient.

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades.

The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important Historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian population, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure.

But the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fight for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip. Hamas has already claimed the entirety of Palestine – which includes Israeli territory and the city of Jerusalem. The group does not recognize Israel as a country.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. The friction began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, the Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

Understand more here.

Read more about the conflict: