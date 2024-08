-PHOTODELDIA- EA3764. ISRAEL, 01/11/2023.- Israeli soldiers head to the border with the Gaza Strip in the south of Israel, this region. Since the beginning of the war, Israel has been bombing the Fringe every day, and last year it expanded its ground operations in the area, which resulted in more than 8,500 deaths and 21,500 inheritances. EFE/ Atef Safadi | Photo: Photo: EFE/ Atef Safadi

An Israeli infantry brigade this week concluded a military exercise to simulate “combat scenarios in enemy territory” in northern Israel. The exercise comes amid escalating tensions with the Shiite group Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

This is the first regular (non-reserve) infantry brigade to complete a military rehearsal in the area. Known as Kfir, the group has combat experience in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the northern border, according to an Israeli army statement.

As part of the exercise, troops rehearsed combat scenarios, evacuation of victims, use of camouflage and movement in mountainous and dense terrain, as Israel is on high alert for a possible attack by Iran or Hezbollah.

The trials come after the assassination in Tehran of Hamas’ top political leader Ismail Haniyeh and the commander of the Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in a bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

Tension between Israel and Lebanon

More than 60,000 Israelis from communities in the north of the country have been evacuated since October 2023, when the Lebanese group began firing rockets and projectiles at Israel in solidarity with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, who that month attacked Israeli territory, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping another 200.

Israel has responded with heavy shelling, which has already claimed the lives of some 540 Lebanese. “We are determined to continue fighting until we radically change the security situation in the north and manage to bring the residents back home with a sense of security,” said the head of the Israeli army’s home front command, General Rafi Milo.