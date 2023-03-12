JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who attacked a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Israeli military said, adding that a fourth gunman was detained after surrendering.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths near the city of Nablus, in the northern part of the West Bank.

Militant group The Lions Den, based in the Old City of Nablus, issued a statement saying the three gunmen were its members.

The Israeli army said a group of gunmen opened fire on a military checkpoint near the Huwara-Jit junction near Nablus, an area that has seen repeated bouts of violence.

Soldiers fought back, killing three gunmen before a fourth surrendered, as well as confiscating weapons and ammunition, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement.

The incident is the latest in a series of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank since Israel launched a crackdown, following a series of Palestinian attacks last year.

(Text by Dan Williams)