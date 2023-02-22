By Ali Sawafta

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians, including at least three gunmen and three civilians, and wounded another 100 during an attack on a town in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medics said.

The Israeli military confirmed the operation in Nablus, saying troops fought back after coming under fire as they tried to detain militants suspected of plotting imminent attacks. There were no Israeli casualties, an army statement said.

The Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad said two of its Nablus commanders were surrounded in a house by Israeli troops, triggering a clash that attracted other gunmen. Explosions were reported and local youths threw stones at armored troop transport vehicles.

Palestinian sources said the two Islamic Jihad commanders were killed along with another gunman. The deaths also included at least three civilians, including a 72-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy. Medical officials said 102 Palestinians were injured, six of them seriously.

In an interview with reporters, a senior Israeli military official said the attack lasted about four hours, with troops under heavy fire from rooftops and gunmen on motorcycles.

Nablus and neighboring Jenin have been the focus of Israeli incursions following a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians on the streets of their cities.

Sixty-one Palestinians, including armed men and civilians, were killed in 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Ten Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“We condemn the occupation’s attack on Nablus and call for an end to the continued attacks against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi)