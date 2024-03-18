Fire leaves people asphyxiated and without communication inside the largest hospital complex in the war-torn region

This Monday (18 March 2024), Israeli forces invaded the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government claims that Hamas militants are hiding there, which has been attacked before. Palestinian officials, on the other hand, say tens of thousands of people are sheltering in the complex. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, a fire suffocated women, children and the injured. The hospital has no communication. Medical teams and patients are trapped at the scene. “The Ministry of Health calls on all international institutions to immediately stop this massacre against the sick, injured, displaced and medical personnel inside the hospital”, appealed the Palestinian authority in note on Telegram.

Read more: