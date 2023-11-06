The IDF damaged the building of the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops damaged the building of the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa. This was reported by RT in Telegram with reference to Palestinian channels.

The published footage shows plumes of smoke rising into the sky, as well as a wall pierced by a shell, behind which mattresses were laid directly on the floor.

On November 6, the Islamist movement Hamas reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had recently dropped 35 thousand tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the IDF struck the only psychiatric hospital in Gaza. In addition, the army of the Jewish state attacked an ophthalmological hospital. In just the past 24 hours, Israeli troops attacked 450 Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip.