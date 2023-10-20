At the gates of Gaza you can breathe warrior ardor and dust. Hundreds of troop transport vehicles, tanks, trucks and other military infrastructure are waiting at different points around the Strip for the order to launch the ground invasion. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday presented a three-phase plan to overthrow Hamas, the Islamic fundamentalist militia that rules Gaza and which carried out the bloody attack on Israeli soil on October 7. This strategy does not contemplate that the Security Forces of the Jewish State remain permanently inside Gaza once the ground operation is concluded. “Of course we want to enter,” acknowledges Zib, a 25-year-old soldier from the city of Yaffa, next to Tel Aviv. The young man is under the barrel of one of the tanks decorated with the national flag while he talks with a group of companions and they have some soft drinks.

They are located around Kibbutz Beeri, just three kilometers from Gaza, where one of these detachments is deployed. This community was one of the scenes of the massacre in which some 1,400 people were murdered, according to Israel. Hundreds of uniformed personnel these days carry out maintenance work on the battle tanks or kill time with their cell phones waiting for the highest levels of the country to launch them like a battering ram against the enemy. The clouds of very fine sand that the tanks raise when they move give the place a certain epic movie-like patina. hollywood.

“No, it’s not about revenge,” clarifies soldier Zib in response to the question of whether he is going to think about what happened in Beeri when it is their turn to attack. “We’ve been here for two weeks,” explains another 24-year-old uniformed man who prefers not to give his name. “We will do what we are told. We follow orders,” he says dryly, without being able to give more information or continue making statements. Three times the soldiers’ superiors, almost all of them very young, prevented them from talking to the EL PAÍS reporter. “Are the rules. “They can’t talk,” responded one of those commanders when asked why he interrupted the questions.

Israeli troops patrol inside Kibbutz Beeri, one of the communities attacked by Hamas on October 7. Luis de Vega

The Defense Minister stated this Friday that Israel is currently in the first phase of the plan. It is, he said, “a military campaign that includes bombings and later will include maneuvers [terrestres], with the aim of neutralizing terrorists and destroying Hamas infrastructure.” The second “will require lower intensity operations, with the objective of eliminating pockets of resistance,” Gallant said. That means keeping troops on the ground to put an end to the insurgency, which has 200 hostages distributed throughout the Strip whose lives hang by a thread in the middle of the war. Hamas released this Friday, after mediation by Qatar and for “humanitarian” reasons, two American nationals, a mother and her daughter.

The last phase would consist of the Israeli “withdrawal” from Gaza and “the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel,” the minister added without detailing to whom authority in that territory would be transferred once the Gaza Government is beheaded. Islamic fundamentalist militia.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also 20 cats devour the body of their owner in Russia Subscribe

The perimeter with an electrified fence that surrounds Kibbutz Beeri, three kilometers from the Gaza Strip, is a constant coming and going of Israeli military vehicles and tanks. The planes that have been punishing the inhabitants of the Strip with bombs for two weeks are sounding through the air, like flies, where 4,137 people have died as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, in the background, over the Strip, a column of smoke rises at the height of Gaza City.

Hundreds of thousands of inhabitants remain in that city despite the Israeli order for them to move to the southern half of the Strip, where the border with Egypt is located. There, the Rafah border crossing awaits to be unblocked throughout this weekend, according to what US President Joe Biden said this Friday. That is the point through which humanitarian aid must enter the Strip in order to confront the humanitarian crisis that is shaking a population of more than two million people who live under permanent blockade, which has become “complete” for a week. . More than a million people have had to leave their homes amid Israeli bombings, according to the UN. Among the objectives reached in the last few hours is the Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyry, which was being used as a refuge by Gazan citizens.

Meanwhile, within the community of Beeri, where 100 residents of a population of one thousand were murdered, searches for bodies and human remains continue almost two weeks after the carnage. Press access to this closed military zone requires official permission. The Hamas attack on October 7 also left 200 hostages who were transferred to Gaza and between 100 and 200 missing, according to data updated by Israeli authorities on Thursday. The place has now become a barracks where soldiers are also stationed waiting to advance as soon as the order to invade is given.

Israeli troops stationed near the Gaza Strip near Kibbutz Beeri, one of the communities attacked by Hamas on October 7. Luis de Vega

“It is always possible that the body of one of our own or a terrorist appears,” explains Amir Golan, 73, a member of the Zaka organization, in charge of rescuing the bodies of Israelis. Golan helps a young man climb to the first floor of one of the Beeri houses that have been practically destroyed. “There can be dead people anywhere,” he adds, pointing to the mountains of rubble and rubble.

On the roads that run parallel to the coast of the Mediterranean Sea and descend towards Gaza from the north of Israel, convoys can be seen circulating with trucks carrying tanks, armored personnel carriers, generators, ammunition, excavators… The maximum The country’s officials have traveled there in the last few hours to encourage the troops. Some of these soldiers have been, as they acknowledged this Friday, taking positions since hours after the Hamas attack and hoping to advance towards the perimeter of the Strip. “Now you see Gaza from a distance, soon you will see it from within,” Minister Gallant told them on Thursday. “Go for victory, are you ready?” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harangued them, implying that the land invasion will not take long.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_