Rome, tourist stabbed at Termini station: the video of the attack

The images taken from the surveillance camera footage of the Termini station are shocking images, which capture the exact moment in which a 24-year-old Israeli tourist is stabbed by an unknown man, who then vanishes into thin air.

The attack took place last December 31 at 21.30: in the video we see the girl trying to buy a ticket at the automatic cash machines when a person approaches her with two blows.

The girl is currently hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic where she arrived in code red: her conditions are serious, but her life is not in danger. In the meantime, she is hunting for the aggressor that the victim has declared she does not know.