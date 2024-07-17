Israeli tanks have advanced deeper into the southern city of Rafah, Reuters reports. They first launched an attack in the north of the city before withdrawing, a tactic the troops have used in other areas before advancing further. Follow all developments in the Middle East in our live blog.
#Israeli #tanks #push #deeper #Rafah
Survey | Uutissuomalainen: One in four would send troops to Ukraine
Survey research|Supporters of the coalition and Basic Finns are most enthusiastic about sending troops.About every fourth Finn thinks that Finland...
Leave a Reply