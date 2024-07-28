Tanks penetrated deep into three towns, Al-Qarara, Al-Zana and Bnei Sheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and medics said that Israeli shelling killed at least nine Palestinians earlier on Sunday in these areas.

Residents said fighting could be heard in the eastern areas of Khan Younis, where Israeli military operations are underway. The new incursions have forced thousands of families to flee their homes and head to crowded areas in Al-Mawasi to the west, and north to Deir al-Balah.

Over the past few days, the Israeli military said the raid east of Khan Younis was in response to renewed attacks, including rocket fire, from those areas and to prevent Hamas from regrouping. It said it killed dozens of militants in the area and destroyed military infrastructure.

In Rafah, near the border with Egypt, Israeli forces have penetrated into the northern parts of the city, but have not yet been able to fully control it.

Tanks also bombed some areas in the middle of the Strip, including Al-Bureij camp, Al-Nuseirat camp, and the village of Juhar Al-Dik.

CIA Director William Burns is expected to meet in Rome on Sunday with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and the Qatari prime minister for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.